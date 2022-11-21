MCA Wee Ka Siong : Was Upset That Zahid “Conned” Him To Be At Meeting With Pakatan Harapan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MCA president Wee Ka Siong says he was upset when Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders turned up at Seri Pacific hotel in Kuala Lumpur, having been told that it was a meeting for Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs only.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that there were no meetings between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs at the Seri Pacific Hotel between 10am and 12pm today.

“I was upset when, upon my arrival, leaders from PH also came to the meeting. I do not know whether this was pre-arranged or just a coincidence,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I was notified that this meeting only involved MPs from BN.”

What is certain is that he had attended a meeting with BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and BN MPs, Wee said on his Facebook page.

“After the meeting and the press conference, I was not involved in any discussions or meetings with any PH leaders whether coincidental or not.

“Any decision made by BN must first receive the agreement and mandate from the BN supreme council,” he said.

He added that he was upset to meet PH leadership when he arrived at the hotel, which sits adjacent to Umno headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

He said, however, that he was unaware if this was planned or a mere coincidence.

He said had received notice of the meeting from the BN secretary-general through WhatsApp at 11.23pm last night, which stated that the meeting would involve only BN MPs.

He ended his statement by stressing that any decision made by BN must be agreed on and have received the mandate from the BN supreme council.

BN and PH leaders arrived at Seri Pacific Hotel this morning, in apparent confirmation of rumours about a meeting between the two coalitions that first surfaced late last night.

Most BN leaders when queried refused to comment on the purpose of the meeting, merely saying that they had received a letter requesting their presence at a meeting in their capacity as one of the coalition’s MPs, as Wee could be heard saying in a ‘live’ telecast.

Yesterday, MCA called for Ahmad Zahid’s resignation after leading the party into the coalition’s worst election performance in history, saying that it had lost confidence in his leadership.

Before that, several Umno bigwigs and an MIC leader had made similar calls to Ahmad Zahid, telling him to resign from his position after leading the party into its worst defeat ever.

Ahmad Zahid who himself only won the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat with a razor thin majority of 348 votes against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, had constantly pressured to have the national poll held sooner than the May 2023 deadline, buoyed by BN’s win in the Johor and Melaka state elections.