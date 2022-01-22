News

Pray For Tun M : Doctors Think Tun M Won’t Make It & Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Is Visiting Him Now – Members Of The Press Are Currently Gathered At IJN

Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tiba di Institut Jantung Negara untuk menziarah bekas Perdana Menteri Tun Dr Mahatir Mohmad yang dimasukan ke IJN.

ime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived at the National Heart Institute (IJN) this afternoon to visit former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is currently being treated at the cardiac care unit (CCU).

He arrived at IJN at 5.35pm and waved to members of the media stationed outside the treatment centre.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute (IJN), according to his office.

Earlier this month, the ex-PM had been admitted to the same hospital for an elective surgery and was released with a clean bill of health.

However, his office confirmed earlier today that the ex-PM was back at IJN.

“Yes, he is in CCU,” the spokesman said.

Breaking News : Najib Wishes Mahathir Selamat Jalan – Rumors Circulating Tun M Is Currently In Induced Coma State & No Official Announcement Yet

Pengamal media di IJN, pantau perkembangan Tun Mahathir

Members of the press are currently gathered at the National Heart Institute (IJN) to get the latest update on former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s condition.

It is claimed that Dr Mahathir is currently warded at the hospital’s Critical Care Unit (CCU).

The IJN said that it would issue a statement on Dr Mahathir’s condition soon.

Earlier this month, the JN said in a statement that the former prime minister was admitted to the hospital for an elective medical procedure.

