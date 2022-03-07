Meteorological Department Issued A Warning For Thunderstorms In KL , Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor & Sabah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Several areas in Kuala Lumpur appear to be badly affected by flash floods following the downpour this afternoon.

One Twitter user shared a video of floods along Jalan Kia Peng in the city centre, with cars in a parking lot being submerged in murky water.

Similarly, Jalan Kuchai Lama also appeared to be flooded, based on a video that has gone viral on WhatsApp.

Parts of the capital city have reportedly been affected by flash floods today, with multiple videos from social media users showing cars and roads being submerged.

State news agency Bernama Radio posted a tweet at 4.27pm sharing a video from the public, where Jalan Kuchai Lama is seen affected, with a man climbing onto his car roof to keep out of the water.

The fire and rescue department has confirmed that several locations within Kuala Lumpur have been affected by flash floods.

At 4pm today, the meteorological department issued a warning for thunderstorms in Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sabah.

The rain is expected to last until 7pm.