Meteorological Department of Malaysia : Perlis , Kedah & Pulau Pinang Reminded To Be Cautious For Thunderstorms & Heavy Rain – Be Prepared & Stay Safe

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has detected a low-pressure system, which may cause thunderstorms in the states in northern Peninsular Malaysia tomorrow and on Wednesday.

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the forecast followed a low-pressure system now at a position 4.8’N 93.7’E in the Andaman Sea.

“The low-pressure system is expected to move to the east near the north of the Straits of Melaka. The possibility of this system rising to the level of the Tropical Depression is low as it can cause thunderstorms in the northern states of the Peninsula,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he reminded the people in the affected areas to be cautious.

The tropical disturbance identified as Invest 94B (above) is currently in the Andaman Sea near the northern tip of Sumatra and heading eastward.

The warning comes just days after the Tropical Depression 29W made landfall near Kuantan.

Non-stop heavy rain since Friday had caused several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and several other states to be flooded causing people to be evacuated to relief centres.

