MIC AGM : MIC Backs Muhyiddin & Will Remain In Perikatan Nasional – Reminded UMNO Not To Insult MIC

MIC backs Muhyiddin MIC will continue to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration for the time being, MIC president S Vigneswaran said today.

He added that MIC will remain with the Perikatan Nasional-led government until “new developments take place within Barisan Nasional (BN)”.

Speaking at the party’s 74th annual general meeting, held at the Wyndham Acmar Hotel in Klang, Vigneswaran said, however, that MIC respects the decision made at the Umno general assembly last week to cut ties with PPBM before the next general election (GE15).

“Let us wait and see the political movement,” he added.

Though he was not present at the venue, Muhyiddin was shown on screen watching the MIC AGM via a live feed. MCA president Wee Ka Siong attended the event in person.

Vigneswaran also acknowledged the prime minister for naming the party’s sole parliamentarian with the post of minister, referring to Tapah MP M Saravanan who is now the human resources minister.

“Ironically, this was done without any recommendation from Barisan Nasional leaders as previously mentioned by Muhyiddin.

“BN also did not suggest any MIC candidate as deputy minister or for a senator’s post,” he said.

He added that the rakyat’s confidence can only be achieved if the cooperation between Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional prioritises the needs of the rakyat.

“Any differences between Umno and PPBM can be solved just as Umno and PAS were able to bury their differences from 40 years ago.”

On seat allocation, he raised concerns over the fight for seats between Malay parties.

Taking aim at Umno, Vigneswaran reminded BN not to insult MIC by giving them seats that they will likely lose during GE15.

“The question now is that should any decision be made by Umno should be agreed by MIC,” he said.

Vigneswaran also suggested that all parties in BN should be willing to sacrifice and give up seats in GE15.

He said MIC needs to ensure Indians are represented in the government, this is to ensure MIC is not left behind. Due to that it is crucial for MIC to contest in its traditional seats.

“I mean winnable seats. Don’t try to insult us by giving us seats that we will lose,” he said.