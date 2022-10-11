MIC Manifesto To Free Najib From Prison – “We Will Bring A Resolution Free Najib Who Had Been Meritorious To The Indian Community”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Vigneswaran speaking at the 76th MIC General Assembly at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) on Monday.

The 76th MIC general assembly today is bringing forward a resolution to free incarcerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

MIC Vice President Datuk T. Mohan in a Facebook post said the party’s President Tan Sri Vigneswaran pledged that the cooperation of all components and strong grassroots work would dominate the Putrajaya Administrative Centre in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“We will bring a resolution to free Najib, who had been meritorious to the country and the Indian community.

“Barisan Nasional (BN) had been the main hope that will fight for the fate of the people and hence the President had entrusted all the machinery to work hard and smartly to face GE15 and win all MIC seats,” the post read, in a short brief of what happened at the general assembly today..

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran has dismissed a report suggesting that one of the items on the party’s manifesto was to free former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak from imprisonment, Malaysiakini reports.

“It is not in the manifesto, and the report does not represent MIC,” he told Malaysiakini.

Vigneswaran said this when asked to comment on a news report claiming that the MIC annual delegates assembly yesterday is bringing forward a resolution to free Najib, who is currently jailed at Kajang prison over graft charges.

The report allegedly said the resolution recognises the former premier’s contribution to the country and the Indian Malaysian community.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court’s decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42mil of SRC International funds.