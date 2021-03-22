Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

An order has been issued to immediately stop construction and maintenance work at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, here following the collapse of a crane that caused three deaths, works minister Fadillah Yusof said.

He said the stop-work order was issued to enable an investigation to be carried out on the incident in which a crane tipped over and crushed a car at the construction site.

“I understand the mishap occurred during maintenance and the area has been sealed off until the investigation is completed.

“I have also ordered all construction work to be halted except for any rescue effort, which is expected to be completed by midnight,” he told reporters while visiting the site of the incident here today.

Apart from that, Fadillah said the project developer has also been ordered to find an alternative route for the residents of a nearby apartment that had its access road closed due to the incident.

Three construction workers have passed on while one road user is heavily injured according to SUKE’s media statement. They are still investigating the cause of this incident.

Yet another accident has happened on the SUKE (Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated) expressway.

This time, parts of a beam launcher (a bridge-building crane) fell down this morning (22 March 2021) at about 8.30am. A car was passing by at that time and the metal pole part had fallen on to the car. This has caused four passengers in the car to be trapped, reported Oriental Daily.

It is said that the incident happened in front of the Puncak Banyan apartments on Persiaran Alam Damai, near UCSI. Oriental Daily has contacted the fire and rescue department and they said that the rescue mission is still ongoing as of 9.40am. Two construction workers were killed while another two people are seriously injured, reported The Star.