Mother Of Vaccinated Kid Sues Khairy & Noor Hisham Over Immunisation Programme For Children

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has been slapped with two legal suits over the Covid-19 immunisation programme for children (PICKids).

Khairy told a press conference today that one of these suits named him and health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as respondents.

“The woman sued Tan Sri (Noor Hisham) and me because her child was vaccinated. But the child was brought (to get the vaccine) by her husband.

“So she filed a suit against her husband too,” he said in the press conference at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu earlier today.

The Rembau MP did not elaborate further on the other suit.

The suit, which also named Noor Hisham, was filed by lawyer Asiah Jalil, a mother of 10, in January, according to a Malaysian Insight report.

Government data shows that some 308,116 children between 5 and 11 years old have been fully vaccinated under the national immunisation programme, while 1.4 million children in the same age group have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

The government’s children’s vaccination programme will end on May 15, but vaccinations with Sinovac will be available at private clinics for a fee. The government programme provides free vaccination with the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine.