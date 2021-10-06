News

MP Claims Anwar Stashed Away RM332 Million In 20 Offshore Bank Accounts Abroad, Including Israel

A claim made by a member of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat today that Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stashed away RM332 million in 20 banks in four countries, including Israel, drew an angry response from opposition members.

Quoting anti-secrecy organisation WikiLeaks, Liang Teck Meng (BN-Simpang Renggam) said the Permatang Pauh member of Parliament was said to have a treasure-trove of US$66 million (RM209 million) and SGD$49 million (RM123 million) in 20 banks in the United States, China and Singapore besides Israel.

“This information went viral on the internet. And when I read this, I wonder where this money comes from,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the royal address.

Liang said that all accounts had detailed particulars of the holder’s name, position and passport number as well as the date the account was opened and the maturity date.

He said hence, the government should investigate the matter as one of the account was opened in Israel where Malaysia had no diplomatic relations.

atuk Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) interjected and challenged the opposition to sue WikiLeaks for posting the information.

Liang ended the debate by criticising Anwar for opening a bank account in Israel as this showed that he had reneged on his stand against the Israeli invasion of Gaza.

“When the prime minister tabled a special motion condemning the Israeli invasion of Gaza last year, Permatang Pauh together with PAS and the DAP condemned the incursion. But behind our back, he has an account in the country concerned,” said Liang.

Liang Teck Meng claimed that these accounts were located in the United States, Singapore, China and Israel, adding that the information had been exposed via Wikileaks.

He claimed that Anwar had a US$10mil (RM30mil) deposit in a Citibank account, S$5.5mil (RM14mil) in a UOB bank account, S$8mil (RM20mil) in DBS Bank, US$3.5mil (RM11mil) in Bank of China, US$6.5mil (RM20mil) in the Israel National Bank, as well as US$5mil (RM16mil) in American Express Bank.

He said all the accounts posted on Wikileaks had full details of its owner, status, passport number, type of bank account, date the account was opened as well as maturity date.

  1. Name : Mr Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Citibank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : DD-2141-7922-549-F
    Amount : USD $ 10,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 21/04/97
    Date of Maturity : 21/04/99
  2. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : United Overseas Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    2 years
    Account No : M-3914-7179-212-D
    Amount : S $ 5,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 28/05/97
    Date of Maturity : 28/05/99
  3. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Development Bank of Singapore
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    2 years
    Account No : B 1712-341-619-C
    Amount : S $ 8,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 29/06/97
    Date of Maturity : 29/06/99
  4. Name: Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Bank of China
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : D 319-2218-512-J
    Amount : USD 3,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 28/02/98
    Date of Maturity : 28/02/01
  5. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Citibank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : M 374-6593-88 D
    Amount : USD 4,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 08/06/97
    Date of Maturity : 08/06/99
  6. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : BD 5211-7925-8716-51 MA
    Amount : USD 6,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 08/06/97
    Date of Maturity : 08/06/99
  7. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : American Express Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : E- 6654-662-719-M
    Amount : USD 5,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 09/07/96
    Date of Maturity : 09/07/99
  8. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : American Express Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : J-5152-6161-311-D
    Amount : USD 5,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 24/01/97
    Date of Maturity : 24/01/00
  9. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israel National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : FG 3469-4462-9172 (DE)
    Amount : USD 10,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 21/09/96
    Date of Maturity : 21/09/99
  10. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israel National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    2 years
    Account No : H 7639-1722-5243 (MG)
    Amount : S $ 5,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 09/06/97
    Date of Maturity : 09/06/99
  11. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israel National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    1 years
    Account No : DC 7943-7716-2713 33 NB
    Amount : S $ 7,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 10/12/97
    Date of Maturity : 10/12/98
  12. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israel National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    2 years
    Account No : GH 1299-4166-339 A
    Amount : S $ 5,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 11/06/97
    Date of Maturity : 11/06/99
  13. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israel National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    2 years
    Account No : D 1471-3134-22 F
    Amount : S $ 3,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 03/04/97
    Date of Maturity : 03/04/99
  14. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Citibank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    2 years
    Account No : AB 7193-4111-331 (A)
    Amount : S $ 6,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 20/12/96
    Date of Maturity : 20/12/98
  15. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Citibank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency
    3 years
    Account No : FA 9132-3156-212 E
    Amount : USD 7,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 11/04/96
    Date of Maturity : 11/04/99
  16. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Citibank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : M 819-5512-71 D
    Amount : USD 6,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 06/05/97
    Date of Maturity : 06/05/99
  17. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Citibank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : M 819-5512-71 D
    Amount : USD 5,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 06/05/97
    Date of Maturity : 06/05/99
  18. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
    3 years
    Account No : GM 5210-6125-8862-49 DG
    Amount : S $ 6,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 10/04/96
    Date of Maturity : 10/04/99
  19. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : HD 4179-2416-3829-31AD
    Amount : USD 5,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 21/12/96
    Date of Maturity : 21/12/98
  20. Name : Mr. Anwar bin Ibrahim
    Post : Deputy Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 283767 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : SD 3912-4942-6918-72 DA
    Amount : S $ 8,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 03/12/96
    Date of Maturity : 03/12/98

