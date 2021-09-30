News

MPs Want PAC Probe Into Muhyiddin RM38.5mil Seri Perdana Repairs – Why Wiring & Floor And Ceilings Damages Cost RM 38.5 Million To Repair?

Posted on

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has called on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to conduct an investigation into the RM38.5 million approved for repairs to Seri Perdana.

He said an investigation would ensure that expenditures for such a large project could be detailed properly to eliminate any leakage.

“I am asking the PAC to investigate what needs to be repaired now at the Seri Perdana Complex.

“Was there a leaking roof, cracked walls, who was the contractor, was an open tender conducted, why is the cost high, what brand of lighting was purchased, were automatic toilets installed and so on,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim had interjected in order to raise the matter while June Leow (PH-Hulu Selangor) was debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12).

Earlier today, Muhyiddin had clarified on Facebook that the repairs were needed due to wear and tear that had accumulated over the 22 years since Seri Perdana was completed in 1999.

He said there were issues with the wiring, leaks and damage to the floor and ceilings. There was also a fire risk.

He said the nature of the repairs and size of the building had to be taken into consideration when talking about the cost.

Earlier, it was reported that upgrading work was needed to ensure the building’s security and maintain the country’s image when welcoming the guests there as part of the prime minister’s official programme.

Source : FMT

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

38.2K
8,087
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
14.7K
5,499
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
3.7K
2,856
News

Malaysia Is Now In A State Of Desperation : Must Avoid Becoming The Only Country In The Entire World That Become A Lockdown Loser
2.5K
1,028
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
2.2K
946
News

Breaking News : Ismail Sabri Draft Cabinet Leaked – No Deputy PM Or Deputy Ministers While Azmin Ali & Zuraida Demoted
2.0K
1,132
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
1.9K
1,599
News

Here The List of 12 UMNO MPs That Signed Statutory Declaration To Withdraw Their Support For Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional
1.5K
495
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
1.2K
616
News

What Is The Real Agenda Of Enforcing The 51% Bumiputera Equity In Fowarding & Logistics Companies ?
962
21
News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
To Top