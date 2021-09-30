MPs Want PAC Probe Into Muhyiddin RM38.5mil Seri Perdana Repairs – Why Wiring & Floor And Ceilings Damages Cost RM 38.5 Million To Repair?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has called on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to conduct an investigation into the RM38.5 million approved for repairs to Seri Perdana.

He said an investigation would ensure that expenditures for such a large project could be detailed properly to eliminate any leakage.

“I am asking the PAC to investigate what needs to be repaired now at the Seri Perdana Complex.

“Was there a leaking roof, cracked walls, who was the contractor, was an open tender conducted, why is the cost high, what brand of lighting was purchased, were automatic toilets installed and so on,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim had interjected in order to raise the matter while June Leow (PH-Hulu Selangor) was debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12).

Earlier today, Muhyiddin had clarified on Facebook that the repairs were needed due to wear and tear that had accumulated over the 22 years since Seri Perdana was completed in 1999.

He said there were issues with the wiring, leaks and damage to the floor and ceilings. There was also a fire risk.

He said the nature of the repairs and size of the building had to be taken into consideration when talking about the cost.

Earlier, it was reported that upgrading work was needed to ensure the building’s security and maintain the country’s image when welcoming the guests there as part of the prime minister’s official programme.

Source : FMT