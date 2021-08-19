News

Muhyiddin : Dine-Ins & Non-Contact Sports Allowed For Fully Vaccinated

Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced additional social and economic freedoms for states under Phase One of the National Recovery Programme (NRP), including dining at restaurants.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said the decision was made during a special National Security Council (NSC) meeting, and the easing of restrictions would apply only to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“For your information, the considerations made today take into account the positive development of the complete vaccination rate of the adult populations across the country, which has exceeded 50 per cent. This was earlier than previously targeted August 31.

“In addition, the meeting also took note of the positive early developments from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) in several states namely Labuan, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan and states in the Klang Valley,” he said

Also allowed are outdoor individual sports and recreational activities including jogging, taichi, exercise, cycling, fishing, equestrian, skateboarding, archery, hiking, singles tennis and badminton, and golf.

Picnics and camping are also included, with those aged 17 and below to comply with strict SOPs.

While clubhouses may be open for dining in, their changing rooms and showers must remain closed.

Further details on the relaxed rules, Muhyiddin said, would be announced by the National Security Council (MKN) soon.

He said the decision was made after taking into account the vaccination rate of the adult population, which reached its target of 50% before the end of August.

The health ministry has also recorded a decrease in Category 3 to 5 cases since 40% of the adult population had been vaccinated.

“At the same time, data from the Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC) for Hospitals showed that the situation in emergency departments in the Klang Valley has improved.”

However, should an infection occur in one of the premises now allowed to operate, Muhyiddin warned that the health ministry would take immediate measures such as conducting a risk assessment, possibly closing the area involved and issuing fines for SOP violation.

