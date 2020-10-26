Muhyiddin Had Been Strongly Advised To Remove 2 Senior Ministers For Budget Approval Consensus by His Group of Ministers

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had been strongly advised against any move to resign by his ministers last night, hours after Istana Negara rejected the government’s call to declare a state of emergency, sources said.

The PPBM president is now said to be seeking support from his Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies for next year’s Budget, meeting with party chiefs and the Cabinet in Putrajaya today.

Muhyiddin and several MPs were at a closed-door meeting to seek support from PAS, MCA and MIC as well as other members of his Cabinet, a PN insider told FMT.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and MIC president S Vigneswaran had arrived earlier in the morning for the meeting, but it is not known if Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be joining them.

Several Cabinet members were also seen going to the Prime Minister’s Office for the discussions.

They are Noraini Ahmad (higher education), Mohamed Azmin Ali (international trade and industry), Hishammuddin Hussein (foreign affairs), Khairy Jamaluddin (science, technology and innovation) Reezal Merican Naina Merican (youth and sports), Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (energy and natural resources), Radzi Jidin (education), and Redzuan Md Yusof (Prime Minister’s Department).

The insider said not all Umno MPs are in support of Budget 2021, scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 6, as there are factions within the party pushing for fresh elections.

“There are MPs who say they will reject the budget, and Muhyiddin is trying to get the cooperation from all coalition parties to support it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umno MPs are also expected to meet today at Putra World Trade Centre to discuss their role in the ruling coalition and budget.

An insider from Umno said some Umno MPs may support the budget but subject to some conditions.

Several Umno MPs are unhappy with Muhyiddin for allowing two senior ministers from his party to influence him to declare an emergency, he said.

“If Muhyiddin wants us to support the budget, then he has to either remove the two ministers or at least stop them from running the show.

“We are getting uncomfortable with the powers they have,” he said.

However, the insider said most of the Umno MPs are still eyeing a snap general election.

MPs who want Muhyiddin to stay on are also approaching DAP, PKR and Amanah MPs to support the budget.

“Let’s work together to pass the budget,” he said.

Quit or sack 2 senior ministers to end emergency fiasco, Wong Chen tells PM

A PKR MP has called for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to either resign or sack two of his senior ministers, to officially close the “state of emergency crisis chapter”.

In a Facebook post today, Subang MP Wong Chen said there was persistent talk that Muhyiddin was being influenced by two particular senior ministers.

He claimed that in the history of Malaysian politics, this was the first time that the rulers had rejected a prime minister’s proposal.

“Either the prime minister resigns or he sacks the said two senior ministers for this audacious attempt to subvert democracy in Malaysia.

“That should be the appropriate closure to this ugly chapter of a manufactured emergency crisis. There must be consequences for such actions or our beloved country will continue to suffer the politics of impunity,” he said.

Following this, Wong Chen said, the opposition may discuss working with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as negotiate for reforms and the budget.

The government had previously sought emergency powers to deal with the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, and also for political stability.

However, Istana Negara later announced that the government’s request to declare a state of emergency had been denied by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after he consulted fellow rulers on the proposal.

In a statement, it said the King felt the government had succeeded in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and there was no need for a state of emergency to be declared over the country or in any part of Malaysia.

It said the King had also reminded politicians to stop politicking, which can disrupt the stability of the country’s administration.

