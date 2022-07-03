News

Muhyiddin Meets Ismail Sabri : Discusses DPM Post – Azmin Ali To Be Made Deputy Prime Minister

“We are not asking for more (than what has been agreed), only about the appointment of a deputy prime minister and ministers as well as those involving government-linked agencies and statutory bodies as well as the government’s allocations,” he said.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he had met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss several important matters, including the deputy prime minister’s post.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said the meeting was held a few days ago to consider the previous agreement between the coalition and the prime minister.

“I met with the Prime Minister a few days ago where I have raised a number of important issues including appointments in the government not only to fill vacancies but also with regard to new appointments.

“We are not asking for more (than what has been agreed), only about the appointment of a deputy prime minister and ministers as well as those involving government-linked agencies and statutory bodies as well as the government’s allocations,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the position of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who quit Bersatu on May 26 to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

Earlier, Muhyiddin officiated PN’s leaders’ event with the people and launched the state-level PN’s machinery here today, which was also attended by Kelantan PN chairman and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

In another development, Muhyiddin said Bersatu and PAS have decided to use the PN logo in the 15th general election (GE15).

“This matter has been agreed to by PAS President, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and PAS leadership can confirm this. For example, in Johor, not only Bersatu will be contesting, but PAS too.

“That was the decision that I received and I think the decision remains. However, in terms of the distribution of seats, it has not been decided yet,” he said.

He said several parties have expressed their intention to join the coalition but they are addressing the matter with caution

Azmin poised to become DPM, according to Bersatu

Gombak MP Azmin Ali is poised to become the country’s next deputy prime minister, according to sources in Bersatu and Umno.

While both Azmin and Hamzah were being considered to be Ismail’s deputy, the source said Muhyiddin was more inclined towards Azmin.

Azmin is the senior minister for international trade and industry and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election director, while Hamzah is the home minister and PN secretary-general.

