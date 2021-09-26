Muhyiddin Yassin : PPBM Will Take On UMNO In The Upcoming 15th GE – “Bersatu Will Foster Good Cooperation With Pakatan Harapan“

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bersatu will take on “anyone who is not part of us” in the upcoming 15th general election, party president Muhyiddin Yassin has stressed.

The former prime minister said the party was prepared to accept any decision on the direction of its relationship with Umno, but at the same time, the party would hold on to its principles.

“Bersatu will continue to foster good cooperation with any party for the rakyat in the country.

“If they are a part of us, we will cooperate. If they are not a part of us, we will go against them in the election,” he said in a Berita Harian report.

Muhyiddin added that Bersatu’s direction over its relationship with Umno remains unclear.

He added that even though they have established national- and state-level relationships with other parties like Umno in the current government, “we are unclear of the future direction, whether we will continue like this or if we will have our own choices”.

“It is difficult for me to predict what will happen but we will face any possibility,” he said.

Bersatu’s grassroots and leadership had blamed Umno for the “kerajaan gagal” campaign that led to Muhyiddin being forced to resign as the prime minister over a month ago.

Before that, Umno had also approved a motion to withdraw cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th general election.

The rift between Bersatu and Umno was seen as a slap for PAS which had wanted to set up a grand Malay coalition to face Pakatan Harapan in GE15.

Muhyiddin, however, was confident that PAS would continue to strengthen its working relationship with Bersatu through their Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

PAS is a component party of PN and is directly involved in the coalition, according to Muhyiddin who is also PN chairman.

“During PN’s registration, PAS was the sponsor and has been together with us since it was set up,” said Muhyiddin.

“I see that in all the meetings that we had, its president and all its representatives including at the central level together with its leadership, have come together to discuss many things about the government within the PN coalition,” he said.

