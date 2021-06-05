News

Muhyiddin Yassin Told Azmin Ali & Ismail Sabri To Unite After Banging Tables And Pointing Fingers

First, Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all complaints on companies getting permission to operate should be sent to the international trade and industry ministry (Miti). Then, Azmin Ali said his ministry is not the only one approving permits but only issued letters after others approve.

The contradiction between the two ministers has added fuel to speculation that all is not well between the two, and seems to be a continuation of a heated argument among senior members of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

It was reported yesterday that the argument broke out among several ministers over Azmin’s ministry’s move to allow some 95,000 companies to operate even during the lockdown.

The government has also come under criticism for allowing so many sectors to remain open despite calls for a total lockdown similar to the first movement control order.

FMT has now been made to understand that the ministers involved in the argument were Ismail, the senior minister for security and Azmin, the senior minister for economy.

Speculation has been rife that the two clashed, after Ismail set tongues wagging with a social media posting showing him closing the door of the defence minister’s office.

It was accompanied by a caption that said, “I closed the front door but … ”, and ended with a crying emoji.

Both Ismail and Azmin have since played down the post but the extent of the problem appears to remain an issue.

Ismail’s remarks today only seemed to confirm that all is not well between the two.

During a press conference, Ismail, who was asked to comment on the confusion surrounding the operation of essential services, pointed the finger at Miti, saying it was in the ministry’s hands.

“It’s difficult for me to answer, because we have handed the matter over to Miti, so Miti will answer,” he said.

Subsequently Azmin, in a statement, said the decision on whether an economic sector is considered essential is not made by Miti alone.

The seemingly disjointed response from the two senior ministers is something another Cabinet colleague says is bad for the government.

Speaking to FMT, the minister who declined to be named, said the government needs to be consistent in its messaging.

“For one, if it is not a total lockdown, we should not refer to it as such. As for us ministers, we need to have collective responsibility.

“We need to show solidarity in fighting Covid-19, we must not work in silos for political interests.”

Source : FMT

