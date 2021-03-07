News

Musa Hitam : “If You Want To Fight Tun M, You Have To Be Ready To Be Defeated” & Muhyiddin Beat Mahathir In The Battle

Posted on

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was able to beat Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the 2020 political tumult that saw the formation of the Perikatan Nasional administration, said Tun Musa Hitam as reported by Mingguan Malaysia.

In an interview with the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia, Musa who was also a former deputy prime minister said Muhyiddin was able to outfight Mahathir then in their political pursuit in securing who would lead the country next following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

“People said that [Muhyiddin’s] government is a back door [government]. No one respects it, everyday people criticise it.

“But whatever the case, Muhyiddin beat Mahathir to be the prime minister. Muhyiddin beat Mahathir to it.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of if you are deemed opportunistic in politics, it’s part and parcel of a character,” Musa was quoted saying.

Muhyiddin now leads the Perikatan Nasional government after taking his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to join forces with former rivals Umno and PAS.

This saw Dr Mahathir resigning as prime minister, and left the party he helped form to start the splinter Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Musa also commented that Muhyiddin was a man of experience, having served in various ministries before and commended on his fluent command of Bahasa Malaysia and English as well as his alleged strong religious faith.

On Dr Mahathir, Musa who had experience of trading barbs with his former boss before, said he admires the Langkawi MP and described him as the best leader among other leaders.

READ ALSO  Bangladesh Newspaper Exposes How Previous UMNO Government Created `Monopoly’ In Recruitment Of Bangladeshi Workers - Bribed Money Was Sent To Zahid Hamidi

“With him, don’t cross his red line. If you want to fight him, you have to be ready to be defeated,” said Musa.

In his interview, Musa also described Datuk Seri Najib Razak as one of the most successful prime ministers who was smart and able to make decisions.

“I know him and he has shown the ability to lead that I consider as the best as from the time of Tunku Abdul Rahman until now,” he said, referring to the country’s first prime minister.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × four =

Most Popular

65.0K
News

Malaysia Is Home To Over 300,000 Sugar Babies : Seek A Monthly Allowance of RM2,500 From Their Sugar Daddy

62.7K
1
Community

【2021年最恐怖前任】大马绿茶婊事件！Youtuber「Diorlynn Ong」摸黑上门阻止前任结交新欢，还控告RM500K！网友：“告输了还欠堂费钱”，“丢脸丢到家去”

28.3K
News

EPF Announces Amir Hamzah As New CEO To Approve All Epf I Sinar Application

19.2K
News

Breaking News : 10km Travel Limit Lifted In All States & No More 2-Person Limit For Dine-Ins And Car Passengers

15.6K
2
News

PDRM Officer Sexually Harassing A Woman At A Roadblock : “Cuba Buka Tunjuk You Tak Pakai Bra , Kalau You Tunjuk I Tak Saman You”

11.0K
News

UMNO-PPBM War : ROS To Probe UMNO Secret Unaudited Bank Account – UMNO Will Be Ban & Deregistered

10.3K
News

Malaysians Are Sick, Tired And Mad Over This : Dear Ministers, Please Don’t ‘Ke Sana Ke Sini’

9.4K
News

Malaysia Chinese Youtuber Being Racist & Insulting Our Judiciary Institution By Claiming She Loses The Court Case Because The Judge Is A Malay

9.0K
News

When Will Life Return To Normal? In 7 Years, At Current Vaccine Rates

7.9K
News

Khen Chua Revealed About Diorlynn Ong Shocking Behaviour Whenever She Is High On Alcohol & Caught Spent A Night With Another Men In Hotel

To Top