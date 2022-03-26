Muslim-Only Class Monitor : Barred Non-Muslims From Being Appointed Class Monitors Issue At Kuala Lumpur School Resolved

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The parent of a student at one of Malaysia’s oldest schools has apologised for claiming that a teacher had barred non-Muslims from being appointed class monitors.

This comes after a screenshot of the parent’s claim went viral. The claim had been posted on a Facebook group for the Kuala Lumpur school’s alumni.

According to the original posting, the parent said a school teacher had told his son’s class through a WhatsApp group chat that a non-Muslim cannot be a class monitor.

When contacted, the parent clarified that the matter had been resolved.

“It is a misunderstanding on my part. I have posted an apology to the school teacher and headmaster in the same channel that was supposed to be private,” he said.

It is understood that the school has explained the matter to the education ministry.

The school declined to comment.

Source : FMT