MySejahtera App’s Ownership Unclear With New Company : “ They Make Money From There & The New Entity Gets A Contract From The Health Ministry To Handle The Whole Application”

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has questioned the takeover of the MySejahtera application by a new entity from KPISoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the local company that developed it.

It raised concerns whether KPISoft had sold its rights to the application to MySJ Sdn Bhd and why the contract was given to MySJ through direct negotiation, bypassing procurement protocols.

“My question now is whether KPISoft sold all its interest in the MySejahtera app to a new entity,” PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said in a report published today on the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

“So, they make money from there and the new entity gets a direct negotiation (contract) from the health ministry to handle the whole application.”

He added that the appointment via direct negotiation with a new entity should not have happened.

“If the health ministry wanted to offer the contract to a new entity, then the ministry should comply with all procurement procedures and not by direct negotiation,” he said.

Wong added that if the government was now going to pay for the application, it could represent a huge contract.

The health ministry responded and assured that it would conduct the necessary due diligence.

Previously, the application was developed by KPISoft for free under a corporate social responsibility arrangement, which ceased on March 31 last year.

On Nov 26, the Cabinet gave its approval for the health ministry to conduct direct negotiations with MySJ for the transfer of the application system from KPISoft.

Source : FMT

It was further unveiled, in the PAC report, that the government’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) deal with KPISoft would only last for a year from March 27, 2020, until March 31, 2021. The government had decided to pay for MySejahtera services from April 1, 2021, when the agreement lapsed.

Rosni told the PAC that MOF has approved RM9.317 million for third-party payments for use of the Google Maps API and SMS costs related to the MySejahtera app.

PAC chairman Wong, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, told the meeting that the problem was that KPISoft received the MySejahtera project for a year-long CSR effort that ended in April 2021.

Because it was a CSR effort, the government did not have to pay KPISoft during that one year and the company got the project that bypassed the normal procurement process, where a contract of more than RM200,000 or RM400,000 would have to be done via open tender, unless approved by the finance minister.

“So now here, the problem is that when this contract was first given to KPISoft Sdn Bhd. Now suddenly another company comes in to take over the whole application; is it appropriate and necessary for the Cabinet to solely appoint MySJ Sdn Bhd through direct negotiation?” Wong questioned.

“So, that is a very big question. When we are talking about, we are going to pay— I mean pay for the apps for MySejahtera for a certain period of time, this could represent a huge contract.”

MySJ, which was incorporated on September 23, 2020, is backed by several prominent local corporate figures.

Besides Liew and Heah from property developer EcoWorld; Shahril, former CEO of oil and gas company Sapura Energy; and Megat, chairman of palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation, MySJ’s two other directors are Raveenderen and Anuar – who, according to an NSC statement in July 2020 – were shareholders and founders of KPISoft then.

MySJ’s share capital is RM35,528,732.

Its biggest shareholder is Revolusi Asia Sdn Bhd, with 28.93 million shares. Revolusi Asia was incorporated on September 17, 2020, just six days before MySJ was incorporated, with Shahril, Raveenderen, and Naveen Pralhad Deshpande named as directors.

Raveenderen has the largest number of shares in Revolusi Asia at 26.6 million shares. Anuar, though not listed as a company director, owns 4.2 million shares in Revolusi Asia. Naveen owns 4.2 million shares.

MySJ’s second largest shareholder is Hasrat Budi Sdn Bhd, with 3.57 million shares. Hasrat Budi was incorporated seven months ago on August 23 last year, with EcoWorld Malaysia’s Liew and Heah named as directors. Property developer EcoWorld Malaysia is the sole shareholder of Hasrat Budi.

P2 Asset Management Sdn Bhd is MySJ’s third largest shareholder, with about 2.5 million shares. Checks on SSM show that the company was incorporated on November 3, 2020, with Johor Bahru-based Yap Zi Jing listed as a company director, along with 29-year-old Johnathan Jaya-Sudhir and 26-year-old Gregory Jaya-Sudhir, who are also based in the southern state.

Ganesan Shanmugam owns the remaining 528,632 shares in MySJ.

KPISoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which was incorporated on June 21, 2005, changed its name to Entomo Malaysia Sdn Bhd on May 20, 2020.

Entomo Malaysia’s directors are Rekha and Yogaraj; Anuar and Raveenderen are not listed on the board of Entomo Malaysia. The company’s sole shareholder is Entomo Pte Ltd.

According to Entomo Malaysia’s website, which describes the company as formerly KPISoft, Entomo offers solutions to improve business and organisational performance. Raveenderen is founder and group CEO of Entomo.

Both MySJ and KPISoft Malaysia share the same registered address at Wisma Adiss Udarama Complex in Kuala Lumpur and the same business address at Q Sentral in the capital city.