Najib-Anwar-DAP : The PN Have Only 3 Months Left Before The New Grand Coalition of Umno-PKR-DAP Takes Over

Nevertheless, the success of this whole thing lies in the hands of Anwar Ibrahim, Najib Tun Razak and Lim Kit Siang. These three are going to be the glue to hold the new Grand Coalition together.

Raja Petra Kamarudin

Over the last few days, there has been “strong” talk about a new “Grand Coalition”. It seems this new Grand Coalition will be a sort of “merger” between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan (or “part of” BN and PH) and will exclude Perikatan Nasional.

In essence, the key players (or backbone) in this new Grand Coalition will be Umno, PKR and DAP and some of the (main) parties from Sabah and Sarawak. Hence PAS and PPBM will not be part of this new Grand Coalition and will have to face the next general election or GE15 as Perikatan Nasional minus Umno.

The Perikatan Nasional government may have only three months left before the new Grand Coalition of Umno-PKR-DAP takes over Mat Sabu’s Amanah will be in this new Grand Coalition while Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang will not.

Farhash has been negotiating the terms of the new Grand Coalition with Najib’s boys since December 2020

Anwar Ibrahim’s Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has been in intensive discussions with Najib Tun Razak’s boys since early December 2020 to iron out the terms of the agreement.

The move to end Umno’s relationship with Perikatan Nasional will start with a number of Umno branches and divisions from all over Malaysia voicing their opposition to any deal (or continued cooperation) with PPBM and Perikatan Nasional.

READ ALSO  Dalam Masa Perjuangan Rakyat Dapat RM 10 000 KWSP Najib Terkejut RM42 Juta Masuk Akaun Dan Akui Tidak Pulangkan

This has already started.

It seems some PAS branches and divisions will also soon start protesting against PPBM and Perikatan Nasional to demonstrate “solidarity” with Umno. Attacks will also be made against PAS leaders such as the party President, the Secretary-General, and the Menteris Besar of Kelantan and Terengganu who are being seen as pro-Muhyiddin Yassin and pro-PPBM.

Hadi Awang and his “boys” are soon going to face attacks from the “grassroots”

This may result in some resignations from PAS and could be even see the creation of “Amanah 2.0” like what happened five years ago in 2015.

The narrative will be that the Umno and PAS “grassroots” are not happy with the alliance with PPBM and that the top leadership needs to “listen” to the sentiments of the grassroots. Hence Perikatan Nasional needs to be dissolved and new Grand Coalition needs to be set up to replace it.

If this new Grand Coalition succeeds, and if by March Parliament has not been dissolved yet to make way for GE15, Anwar will push for the ouster of Muhyiddin and his Perikatan Nasional government through a vote of no confidence.

Source : Malaysia Today

