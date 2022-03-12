Najib Claims Malaysians Miss Him As PM After Johor Victory : UMNO Supporters Greet Ismail Sabri With Chants Of Bubar Parlimen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Datuk Seri Najib Razak claims the “warm reception” he got while on the campaign trail in Johor is because Malaysians miss him as prime minister.

The disgraced Umno leader said this is because he had implemented policies that made the lives of the rakyat and businesses easier when he was leading the country, while claiming that the economy had prospered under him.

VIDEO Click Below : “Bubar! Bubar! Bubar!” Jerit beberapa penyokong BN bila Perdana Menteri Ismail Sabri berjalan melawati mereka.

“You must ask the rakyat yourself (why I am receiving a warm reception). If Muhyiddin wants to know why, he can ask the rakyat,” he said during a live streaming of the Johor result on the Barisan Nasional (BN) Comms’ Facebook page today.

He was asked by the host to comment on Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s bewilderment at the people’s supposed embrace of Najib during the campaign trail prior to today’s polling.

“Although I have not conducted a survey, I assume this (warm embrace) is because they reminisce about my time as prime minister and my policies.

“I know Muhyiddin is not pleased at seeing this, because this is in his state of Johor, and yet I received a warmer reception.”

Asked on BN’s huge lead in Johor at the moment, Najib said this did not surprise him as he had already predicted a huge victory for the coalition even prior to polling.

He added that this is evident through the reception of the crowd in BN’s events compared to the other parties.

“I think that is a sign that we will win big. This result does not surprise me. I only mentioned it earlier because I don’t want people to say I’m arrogant. So I have been keeping it in my heart.

“But I have been optimistic that we can win big even from the very start. It’s just that I didn’t say it so that we can also focus on our campaign.”

As of 9.35pm, BN is said to be unofficially leading in more than two-thirds of the 56 seats in Johor.

After a two-week-long campaign period, Johor voters are just now a few hours away from finding out the winners and losers of the state election as polling stations closed at 6pm.

The race for 56 seats is an interesting affair as Election Commission (EC) officers begin to tabulate votes across some 1,021 polling stations erected for today’s polls.

A total of 239 candidates across 15 political parties, including independent candidates, are contesting in the polls, with seven three-cornered fights, 35 four-cornered fights, eight five-cornered fights, four six-cornered fights, and two seven-cornered fights.

There are a total of 2,539,606 individuals who are eligible to cast their votes today, out of the 2,597,742 registered voters. For the first time in history, youths aged 18 to 21 will be able to cast their votes, with a total of 779,000 youth voters added to the electoral roll in Johor.

According to the EC, some 36,729 postal ballot papers were issued for the election, with 18,625 votes cast on March 8 during early voting by policemen, soldiers and their spouses.

Barisan Nasional (BN) are expecting to repeat their success from the recent Melaka election where they managed to obtain a two-thirds majority after winning 21 out of the 28 seats contested.

Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan had said they are banking on a high voter turnout to give BN a run for their money – to possibly replicate their 2018 victory in Johor.

Polling centres with one or two channels will be closed earlier as gazetted, namely Balai Raya Pulau Besar in Mersing, which closed at 11am; SK Pulau Pemanggil, Mersing which closed at 1pm, while 15 polling centres will close at 2pm, and 41 others at 4pm.

As of 4pm, the EC announced a 50% voter turnout.