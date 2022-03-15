Najib Court Case Will Dropped : Judge Nazlan Presiding Najib Case Was The General Counsel & Company Secretary Of A Bank That Approved Over RM6 Billion In Loans To 1MDB

0 SHARES Share Tweet

High Court judge Nazlan Mohd Ghazali should have informed the prosecution that he was the general counsel and company secretary of a bank that approved over RM6 billion in loans to 1MDB.

Najib Razak’s lawyers have announced that they will file an application for leave to adduce fresh evidence before the Federal Court to show that the judge who had convicted Najib in an earlier trial was himself linked to the case.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ought to have disclosed a significant conflict of interest and disqualified himself, said Najib’s lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

He told reporters at the end of today’s hearings that a bombshell revelation had been made at today’s proceedings, which revealed Nazlan’s own involvement and which rendered him a potential witness in the case.

Minutes of a Maybank board meeting in 2012 were tendered in evidence today during cross-examination of the twelfth prosecution witness, former 1MDB chief financial officer Azmi Tahir.

The minutes listed Nazlan as a participant at the meeting, as the bank’s general counsel and company secretary at the time. Shafee said Nazlan held that post between 2005 and 2015.

Shafee said the meeting had deliberated on a RM6.17 billion loan from Maybank to partly finance 1MDB’s acquisition of Tanjong Energy. He said SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB at that time.

“As such, it raises concerns of a potential conflict of interest which ought to have been disclosed by Justice Nazlan in the SRC case,” Shafee claimed.

“(Even) if the prosecution does not call him, we will call him,” Shafee said. “He went through all the (loan) processes and formed certain opinions when (1MDB) failed to pay.”

Najib’s current trial is on charges of corruption relating to RM2.28 billion in funds belonging to 1MDB. The prosecution is contending that the case’s convoluted money trail involved the acquisition of Tanjong Energy.

Nazlan, who was recently elevated to the Court of Appeal, had convicted and sentenced Najib on charges relating to funds belonging to SRC International on July 28, 2020. An appeal against the conviction is pending before the Federal Court.

NGO lodges report against judge who convicted Najib

An NGO has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) urging it to investigate Court of Appeal judge Nazlan Mohd Ghazali over his alleged links to 1MDB.

Persatuan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia (PSUAM) president Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz said former prime minister Najib Razak’s SRC International case should be reheard or dropped if there was a conflict of interest.

Nazlan, then a High Court judge, had convicted and sentenced Najib on seven charges relating to funds belonging to SRC International on July 28, 2020. An appeal against the conviction is pending before the Federal Court.

“If MACC finds that Nazlan was involved in the 1MDB case, we want the case to be reheard or dropped immediately,” Imran told reporters after lodging the report.

Yesterday, Najib’s lawyers said they would file an application for leave to adduce fresh evidence before the Federal Court to show that Nazlan, who was then in private practice, was involved in one of the loans given to 1MDB.

During cross-examination at Najib’s 1MDB trial, former 1MDB chief financial officer Azmi Tahir said minutes of a Maybank board meeting in 2012 were tendered as evidence.

It listed Nazlan as a participant at the meeting as he was the bank’s general counsel and company secretary at the time.

Najib’s lead counsel, Shafee Abdullah, said Nazlan held that post between 2005 and 2015, adding that he ought to have disclosed a significant conflict of interest and disqualified himself.

The Maybank board meeting had deliberated on a RM6.17 billion loan to partly finance 1MDB’s acquisition of Tanjong Energy. Shafee said SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB at that time.