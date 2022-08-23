News

Explosive Leaked Document : Najib Leaked Court Case Verdict Judgement – Found Guilty On All 7 Charges With RM210 Million Fine & 12 Year Jail Term

Posted on

According to Malaysia Today leaked judgement documentation, Najib Razak’s found guilty verdict on corruption charges over a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), dealing a blow to his hopes of a political comeback.

12-year prison sentence and RM 210 Million fine imposed by Kuala Lumpur High Court last year for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering, one of five trials he is facing over corruption allegations.

Is This Leaked Judgement True?

Full document download link – CLICK HERE

Source : Malaysia Today

Source : Backer Rahman

Breaking News : Federal Court Upholds Najib 12 Years Jail & RM 210 Million Conviction & Sentence – Will Be Send To Prison Now By FRU Truck
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

108.0K
466
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
57.0K
20,676
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
53.2K
10,930
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
53.2K
68
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
51.9K
388
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.6K
7
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
44.9K
7
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
44.0K
19,958
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
43.2K
5
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
42.8K
243
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
To Top