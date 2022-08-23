Explosive Leaked Document : Najib Leaked Court Case Verdict Judgement – Found Guilty On All 7 Charges With RM210 Million Fine & 12 Year Jail Term

0 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Malaysia Today leaked judgement documentation, Najib Razak’s found guilty verdict on corruption charges over a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), dealing a blow to his hopes of a political comeback.

12-year prison sentence and RM 210 Million fine imposed by Kuala Lumpur High Court last year for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering, one of five trials he is facing over corruption allegations.

Is This Leaked Judgement True?

Full document download link – CLICK HERE

Source : Malaysia Today

Source : Backer Rahman