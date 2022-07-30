Najib Razak Is Now In The Last Fight Of His Political Life To Stay Out Of Jail : All That He Now Has Left Is CASH – Fighting His Last Battle With CASH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Najib chose to live off the legacy of Tun Razak, not live up to it.

By any criteria you choose to judge him, Najib Razak has infamously earned himself a place in history as a liar, a cheat a scammer and a thief without parallel in the history of disgraced political leaders.

He stands alone as the political leader who has totally corrupt, bankrupt and disrupt a government to serve his own greed, and the greed of a handful of other like-minded kleptocratic politicians, at the expense of Malaysia and Malaysians.

All this started from the time of the death of his father, Tun Razak .

Empowered by the political reputation and aura of his late father, and by an Umno eager to bestow upon the son of its dead leader anything that the son wanted for himself, Najib went into politics. But instead of living up to, and building on the legacy of Tun Razak, Najib Razak choose to live off it.

From the time of his father’s death, Najib took from politics, what he wanted for himself. From being the youngest Mentri Besar of Pahang at the age of 26, then Minister, DPM and eventually PM. In the process, he took for himself the spoils of politics that anyone, with avarice and greed, will take for himself.

He led Umno to its first electoral defeat from the time of its inception in 1946.

He is responsible, through 1MDB, for burdening Malaysian with a public debt of RM40 billion – a debt that we, our children and future generations of Malaysians will be paying for, far, far into the future,

He holds the dubious distinction of perpetrating the largest, biggest and most expansive fraud ever perpetrated upon a nation by its own government via 1MDB.

Today, he is a convicted felon.

By the things he has done in government, he has left for Malaysia a legacy of kleptocracy, corruption and greed that now permeates every level of government and society in Malaysia – especially among the Malays. A dubious legacy that he now threatens to continue to inflict upon us all, because he can.

How so?

For all the dubious deeds that Najib Razak has done in the name of politics, justice finally caught up with him. In July 2020 a court convicted him of money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust. He is now a convicted felon and a national embarrassment.

Najib Razak is now in the last fight of his political life to stay out of jail.

He has exhausted all his legal options, bar the final appeal in August. An appeal, which by all reasonable expectations, legal or otherwise, will most likely fail. He will then go to jail and begin his sentence.

And so for Najib, he cannot lose this fight that he is now in.

He is no longer prime minister. He is no longer President of Umno. All that he now has left is CASH. The CASH that he has stolen from the national coffers in his years in politics. And so he must fight his last battle with that CASH.

And this, he is now doing without any other regard but that of his own personal desperate fight to stay out of jail.

Who supports Najib in this fight?

Anyone Najib can reach, influence and buy with the CASH he has. Remember what I have said before :

These are the people that now support Najib, and this video should be of concern to us all because it shows the extent and reach of Najib’s CASH.

CASH makes people do many things. Even support convicted felons. CASH pays for the roof over your head. CASH pays for the food that you provide for your family. CASH pays for your needs and your wants. For some, CASH is king. And there are many thousands out there who wants to be seduced by CASH, and if supporting Najib gets them that CASH, they will support Najib.

How do we deal with this?

You will each have to find your own way to deal with this. I left Malaysia thirty years ago and now live in a country that provides for most of my needs in my twilight years. Those of you in Malaysia will have your own needs and your own wants, and must somehow balance them against whatever you earn. And for those of you who cannot make ends meet, Najib’s CASH is alluring.

All I can say is simply this.

Look around you and see for yourself the state of our nation today. See what corruption and a kleptocratic government has done to our country and to our people. How is it that an ex prime minister, is now a Convicted Felon?

How is it that he has been able to steal hundreds of millions of the rakyat money and is still talking about returning as our prime minister? How is it that politicians are the most reviled and despised people in Malaysia today?

And how is it that our nation been burdened by over RM 40 billion of debts because of the action of this one man – the man that is now using CASH to duped Malaysians into supporting him to stay out of jail after being convicted of money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust?

Think about that, my fellow Malaysians…and maybe…just maybe…suffer a bit more.

Tell Najib what he can do with his CASH. You know that without the likes of Najib and the other kleptocratic and corrupt politicians, our nation and our people, can begin the process of change.

You know that without the likes of Najib and the other kleptocratic and corrupt politicians, we can start to build a Malaysia that we want for ourselves and for the generations of Malaysian that are to come after us?

Surely that is something we need, can and will do for ourselves and for our children?

Hussein Abdul Hamid