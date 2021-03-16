News

Namewee Has Returned To Malaysia : Red Light Came On When He Entered His Passport In KLIA – A Wanted Person & Detained In Police Station

Posted on

Controversial rapper and film director Namewee has returned to Malaysia after seven months in Taiwan and said he will hand himself over to the police on completing his seven-day quarantine.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, said on Facebook that he was taken by the police from KLIA as soon as he passed the immigration check.

“A red light came on when I entered the passport. And this showed I was a wanted person. I was then taken to the KLIA airport police station where I was detained for two hours,” he said.

Namewee went to Taiwan in July and attended a music awards ceremony where he was a nominee for song of the year.

He was the subject of a police report over his 2020 film BABI which depicts racial tension and hate speech. He has said he would not screen the film in Malaysia because “there are too many shameless extremists” in the country, or apply for permission for the film to be screened in Malaysia.

A police report was lodged by Perikatan Nasional Youth member Mohammad Azwan Azmi about the film poster which he said touched on racial sensitivities.

Azwan said the poster contained the words “Melayu Bodoh,” “India Keling” and “China babi”.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission should block access to content related to the film through Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Source : FMT

Related Items:
