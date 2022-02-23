National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency : Half Of Reported Deaths Among Covid-19 Booster Recipients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) today revealed that since the rollout of Covid-19 booster shots in the country, 44 cases involving suspected deaths from adverse events following Covid-19 immunisation (AEFI) have been reported.

NPRA director Dr Roshayati Mohammad Sani during a media briefing session today said that of the 44 cases reported until February 18, 22 have been ruled out by the Health Ministry’s pharmacovigilance committee (JFK) as having anything to do with Covid-19 vaccines.

“The remaining 22 cases are still under investigation and the process of being completed before it can be presented for evaluation to JFK,” she said.

Dr Roshayati said a total of 13,768,697 booster shots had been administered as of Feb 18.

Source : Malay Mail