Netizen Search About Leng Yein Playing Piano While Comparing Her With Cathryn Lee

Malaysian influencer, Cathryn Li (李元玲) has made a name for herself from being famous online. So, it was a surprise to see her throwing a tantrum after a netizen made a callous comment about her piano skills.

正面交鋒 FaceTalk host Andy Chan invited Cathryn Li as a special guest on his talk show today on Facebook Live. Besides being Insta-famous, Cathryn is also an actress and occasionally plays the piano. She has even uploaded videos of her piano playing on her YouTube channel. At one point during the talk show, Andy asked her to demonstrate her piano playing skills by jamming with his crew. Cathryn, who usually plays classic pieces on the piano struggled to blend with the crew.

As Cathryn stumbled through her piano playing, one netizen commented, “A person (who likes) music will easily blend into song, instrument or any music but (it seems) that she has no interest at all.” Another netizen commented she looked bored and awkward while the crew played a song on their own. After they were done playing, she brought up the matter saying, “There were people who scolded me,” before claiming all the comments were all ‘scolding’ her.

It quickly deteriorated into a meltdown as Andy and his crew tried to reassure her. She tried to defend her piano playing but merely blamed her circumstances saying she hadn’t heard the kind of music they played before and that she had come on this talk show to chat so she wasn’t prepared.

The crew were understanding, even attempting to defend her but at one point, Cathryn said, “I sit at the keyboard, people scold me, I sit here (at the table), people ask me what I’m doing, so should I just sit there (offscreen)!?”

On the other hand , netizens even criticized her for her piano skills, and she also published on the Internet the relevant certificate of her master’s degree in university performance (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music).

Unexpectedly, some netizens also noticed that her academic certificate was similar to another girl who obtained a master’s degree in music (FRSM) . It seems that Li Yuanling just changed the name of someone else’s certificate to her own. The film said that a reporter had also searched for her certificate information on the Internet, but did not find any relevant certificates.

However, due to the fact that there are so few talented women in Malaysia’s Internet celebrity scene, this incident has caused many netizens to start searching for “Sister Leng Yein’s Playing Piano”, and once again on the hot search list in Malaysia!

It is reported that Leng Yein has been involved in piano and self-study since she was 15 years old. Let the fans order songs to force herself not to forget how to play the piano. In the live video, she does not need to read the notes at all, nor does she need to rely on music scores, don’ need any practice, and just relying on her super hearing ability, she can meet the needs of all fans who order songs and perform on the spot.

Leng Yein started to learned to play piano since her age at 6, then stopped at 15 year old, she forced herself to open live to allow the fans to write song name for her to play in order for her to practice and not forget about how to play piano. She don't need to read and rely on note, and don't even need to practice. She can just play any song whenever the fans request to play, she can just practice and listen for few times, then know how to play the requested song .

网民评论：一眼看出李元玲比较林云姐的临场表现、智商高低、钢琴演奏、回复黑粉的能力