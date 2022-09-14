New Straits Times (NST) Group Editor Being Replaced For Supporting The Judiciary & Against Najib In His Trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the 15th general election looms, political powers have allegedly continued to interfere in the appointment of key media personnel in an effort to sway narratives in their favour for the ensuing campaign.

One such case involves the impending removal of New Straits Times’ (NST) group editor Ahmad Lokman Mansor from his post due to alleged interference by Umno bigwigs, namely former second finance minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

It is learnt that Lokman is set to be replaced by Farrah Naz Karim by October 1 with the former given an option to either return to the Umno-controlled English daily’s business desk where he had served previously or leave the company.

Farrah, a journalist who formerly served NST as its associate editor, is presently an executive editor at its parent company Media Prima Bhd.

According to sources within the group’s circles, the move to replace Lokman has not gone down well with the majority of the staff as Lokman had been the driving force behind the new editorial change in NST which included more middle-of-the-ground reporting and hard-hitting editorials.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said a briefing to the desk editors and reporters which was conducted by NSTP CEO Mustapha Kamil Mohd Janor yesterday on the matter had caused indignation among them.

A number of staff, it is learnt, have since initiated an internal petition addressed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob calling for the move to be aborted.

The move, the source said, was based on Ismail Sabri’s assurance in May that “the media should remain free to operate without any interference from other parties”.

Those within the circles of the Prime Minister’s Office are apparently upset with the orchestrated move as it would imply that the prime minister had approved of the key personnel change.

“The prime minister, as far as he is concerned, has no intention to interfere in the operations and running of the media group despite being controlled by Umno members and supporters.

“He is very clear about press freedom and non-interference,” a source within the circle said.

The source added if such a move was to take place, Lokman should be promoted to a higher position instead of being left in “cold storage”.

Umno lobbying

The lobbying to remove Lokman is allegedly mooted by Rauf, who is also a Melaka exco member.

He had purportedly spoken to Johari, who is the second-largest shareholder in Media Prima.

“Apparently, Rauf had pointed out that Lokman was not playing his role in protecting Umno’s interest and allowing NST to become the party’s mouthpiece.

“He had pointed out that the editorials supporting the judiciary and attorney-general, and those on the rule of law were allowed to see the light of day in view of (Datuk Seri) Najib (Razak)’s trial.”

The source also pointed out that the NST had failed to articulate the “embedded” wishes of the Umno delegates during the special assembly recently, which included intervening in Najib’s case by allowing a retrial or seeking a royal pardon.

The Vibes is trying to reach out to Rauf for comments on the issue.

Source : The Vibes