Noh Omar : “If There Is A Clash of 3 Parties , I Believe The GE-14 Results Will Be Repeated”

Selangor Umno wants the party’s central leadership to give more attention to the state in considering the division of seats to face the 15th General Election (GE-15).

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said more attention was necessary for Selangor since the political situation in the state was very different compared to other states.

“There is a solution for the division of seats between Umno and PAS. However it is up to the leaders at the central level of their respective parties to finalise it.

“Politics in Selangor is different, here there are many mixed seats, so if there is a clash of these three parties (including Bersatu), I believe the GE-14 results will be repeated,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching the Tanjong Karang Umno delegates meeting here, today.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the action of some divisions which submitted a motion to reject political co-operation with Bersatu, he said it was the right of the divisions.

Nevertheless, he said Selangor Umno only submitted a mandatory motion, which was to strengthen the co-operation between Umno and PAS, through Muafakat Nasional (MN).