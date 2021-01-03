News

Noh Omar : “If There Is A Clash of 3 Parties , I Believe The GE-14 Results Will Be Repeated”

Posted on

Selangor Umno wants the party’s central leadership to give more attention to the state in considering the division of seats to face the 15th General Election (GE-15).

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said more attention was necessary for Selangor since the political situation in the state was very different compared to other states.

“There is a solution for the division of seats between Umno and PAS. However it is up to the leaders at the central level of their respective parties to finalise it.

“Politics in Selangor is different, here there are many mixed seats, so if there is a clash of these three parties (including Bersatu), I believe the GE-14 results will be repeated,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching the Tanjong Karang Umno delegates meeting here, today.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the action of some divisions which submitted a motion to reject political co-operation with Bersatu, he said it was the right of the divisions.

Nevertheless, he said Selangor Umno only submitted a mandatory motion, which was to strengthen the co-operation between Umno and PAS, through Muafakat Nasional (MN).

READ ALSO  The New Malay Axis Is A Clear & Present Danger To Pakatan Harapan : Almost Every State In The Peninsula Will Fall To UMNO-PAS
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − 1 =

Most Popular

22.2K
News

Malaysian Muslims Have Been Eating Fake Halal Meat For 40 Years : Officers Received Money & Women For Sex As Bribes For Halal Certification

15.5K
News

Malaysia Defense Minister : Gatherings To Usher In 2021 Are Banned – No New Year Eve Celebrations & Stay Home

11.9K
News

90pc of Malaysians Feel Upskilling, Reskilling Needed To Secure Jobs In Post-Covid-19 Era

8.1K
News

PH Time Has Come To An End : Incompetent Anwar & DAP Had Betrayed Their Own Principles To Build An Alliance With Zahid-Najib

3.5K
News

Mukhriz : Pejuang Won’t Back Anwar For Prime Minister With Help Of Corrupt UMNO Leaders

2.5K
News

Viral WhatsApp Implicating Wee Ka Siong In An Illegal Syndicate Transporting Illegal Oil, Alcohol & Cigarettes

2.0K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.8K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.7K
News

Car Boot Public Toilets Family : “We Have Proposed 5 Plots of Land To PH Federal Gov For PPRs Since 2017, But There Has Been No Response”

1.6K
News

Nazri Aziz Cadang UMNO Dan Pakatan Harapan Tubuh Kerajaan di Perak Tanpa PAS & PPBM

To Top