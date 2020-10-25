News

Noor Hisham Briefing Cancelled : Rumoured To Be Not Happy With Instructions Over ‘Fake’ Positive Cases

Health Ministry Covid-19 daily briefing cancelled, no reason given

The Health director-general’s daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation in the country for today has been cancelled.

The Health Ministry announced that a media statement on Malaysia’s latest coronavirus status will be issued instead.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s press conference was scheduled to take place at 5.30pm in Putrajaya.

Source : NST

DG is not happy with instruction as he was asked to report another couple of “fake” thousand number of positive cases. That Adam Min of Health wanted to take over the press release and pushed for emergency.. Watch closely DG next move as he is likely to resign under pressure or pushed out of action ( Rumours Viral In Whatsapp ) – Unverified News

New Covid-19 cases in Sabah down by more than 300, says state minister

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah today reduced to 533, down by more than 300 compared to yesterday’s record of 889.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said there were eight deaths reported by the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) today.

“The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 11,818 cases. As of today, a total of 5,195 patients are reported to have recovered, while, a total of 6,525 patients are receiving treatment in wards throughout Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Masidi said the Sandakan district had the highest number of cases with 167, followed by Kota Kinabalu (162), Tawau (75), Tuaran (29), Kudat (22).

READ ALSO  Anwar Ibrahim Defends Use of Government Jet and Official Residence - I Do Not Think That Is An Abuse of Power

He said the prison cluster that contributed the highest number of cases in Kota Kinabalu previously, recorded only 65 cases, down from the 434 reported yesterday.

He said JKNS had also identified four new clusters, namely the Titir Cluster in Keningau; Jambul Cluster (Sandakan); Bandaran Cluster (Kota Kinabalu); and the Omadal Cluster in Semporna.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also Sabah Finance Minister II, said the distribution of food basket aid in the state was running smoothly, and so far, a total of 87,299 food baskets had been distributed to target groups.

He also reminded the people of Sabah to continue to cooperate with the authorities by adhering to standard operating procedures and adopting new norms in their daily life, as it was crucial to breaking the Covid-19 chain of infection in the state. — Bernama

Source : Malay Mail

MCO Brings Devastating Affects To Millions of Malaysians – "I'm Struggling To Make Money & I Have A Family To Feed"

Johor Crown Prince TMJ : May God Bless The Country From Politicians Who Are Greedy & Power-Crazy For Their Personal Interests

