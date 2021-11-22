OMG : Govt Council Suggests Quota On Bumi-Owned Shop Lots At Strategic Locations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bumiputera Prosperity Council (MKB) has proposed a quota to increase the number of Bumiputera-owned business premises at strategic locations such as shopping malls in line with efforts to increase their competitiveness.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a council meeting yesterday had discussed the low Bumiputera ownership of premises in prestige malls and tourist attractions due to high rental and stiff competition.

He said the government would review the management of shopping malls owned by government-linked companies (GLCs) to ensure management by local companies so more Bumiputera businesses would be able to rent shop lots.

“The quota will be managed with transparency and fairness so that the main focus to help Bumiputera businesses that are eligible with potential to succeed can be achieved, without any abuse that would deflect from its main objectives, in line with aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

On Bumiputera participation in 5G network development projects, Ismail said there were ample opportunities for Bumiputera-owned businesses, adding that they would get 60% of the contracts.

