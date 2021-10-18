Only In Malaysia : Owe Money To Income Tax Cannot Travel , Owe PTPTN Cannot Travel, Owe EPF Cannot Travel – Curi Big-Big If You’re A VVIP ?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former prime minister Najib Razak was today granted the temporary release of his passport for travel to Singapore, to be with his daughter who is expected to give birth to her second child within weeks, joining his wife Rosmah Mansor who was similarly granted permission last week.

According to Malaysiakini, a three-man Court of Appeal bench led by Kamaludin Md Said unanimously agreed to Najib’s application.

“The court finds the reason given for the application as reasonable. The court allows this application and the passport will be returned (to Najib),” Kamaludin said.

The other two judges on the bench were Ravinthran Paramaguru and Abu Bakar Jais.

The former prime minister will be allowed use of his passport from Oct 20 to Nov 22.

Najib was convicted in July last year of seven counts of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The case is currently under appeal at the Court of Appeal.

In his affidavit of support for his application, Najib had said that he was responsible for ensuring the well-being of his daughter, Nooryana Najwa, whom he said had experienced serious complications during the birth of her first child.

He also said that he was not a flight risk as his family, source of income and property are all in Malaysia.

“In addition, I am under bail of RM7 million and it is not a small amount. I have also attended all the trial dates set by the court prior to this,” he said.

Zahid gets back passport; to fly to Germany

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be heading to Germany for medical treatment after the High Court here granted his application to temporarily return his international passport to him.

Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa made the ruling following Zahid’s application through his lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal.

The accused’s counsel Hamidi Mohd Noh said the current pain intervention treatment was not sufficient to improve his client’s condition.

Hamidi said they needed to get the passport before Oct 26 and will return it back to the court on Nov 21.

The former deputy prime minister was admitted under the care of the Avisena Specialist Hospital, in Shah Alam on Aug 22 due to injuries he sustained as a result of a fall.

Zahid, 68, is facing 33 alternative charges of receiving SGD13.46 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd as an inducement to extend the company’s contract as the operator of One Stop Centre in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the agreement to supply VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry.

The Bagan Datuk member of parliament is also facing another seven charges of accepting SGD1,150,000; RM3,000,000; €15,000 and USD15,000 in cash from the same company which he knew had connection with his function as then Home Minister.