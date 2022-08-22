Breaking News : 73 UMNO Chiefs Nationwide Gather For Emergency Meeting – Vote Of No Confidence To Ismail Sabri For Not Interfering In Najib Case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 100 Umno division chiefs are gathering at the party headquarters at Menara Dato Onn here for an emergency meeting at 11am.

It is believed to be called by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

In an invite sent out by secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, it said the meeting is to discuss a “very important matter affecting the party’s future”.

According to sources, it refers to former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s ongoing legal troubles. – The Vibes, August 22, 2022