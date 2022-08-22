News

Breaking News : 73 UMNO Chiefs Nationwide Gather For Emergency Meeting – Vote Of No Confidence To Ismail Sabri For Not Interfering In Najib Case

Posted on

More than 100 Umno division chiefs are gathering at the party headquarters at Menara Dato Onn here for an emergency meeting at 11am.

It is believed to be called by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

In an invite sent out by secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, it said the meeting is to discuss a “very important matter affecting the party’s future”.

According to sources, it refers to former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s ongoing legal troubles. – The Vibes, August 22, 2022

Desakan Supaya PM Campur Tangan Kes Najib Ditolak Oleh 138 Bahagian UMNO Dalam Mesyuarat Tergempar UMNO – Hanya 73 Yang Hadir & 20 Diugut Untuk Hadir
Hanya 73 Daripada 191 Ketua UMNO Bahagian Hadir Mesyuarat Tergempar Untuk Usul Paksa DSIS Campur Tangan Kes Najib Walaupun Diugut Zahid Tidak Jadi Calon PRU 15
UMNO Emergency Meeting : 158 UMNO Division Chief Rejects The Motion Tabled By Zahid To Force Ismail Sabri To Interfere In Najib Case
Astro Awani : 158 Ketua Bahagian UMNO Tolak Usul Desak Ismail Sabri Campur Tangan Kes SRC Najib – Zahid Ugut Tidak Berikan Watikah Untuk Ketua Bahagian Bertanding Dalam PRU
