Parti Bangsa Malaysia ( PBM ) Appointed Allegedly Rapist Paul Yong As Their Party Treasurer-General – PBM Meeting Zahid To Join Barisan Nasional

Julau MP Larry Sng has now been named the president of one of the country’s newest political parties, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Sng, who previously quit PKR, was among the 31 names revealed as the top leaders of the party after its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Sibu, Sarawak.

Earlier, there were reports that plantation industries and commodities minister Zuraida Kamaruddin may head the party.

However, the Bersatu Supreme Council member and former PKR vice-president said she had not received any such offers.

Sng told Sinar Harian that 12 divisions of PBM had proposed a motion for the party to be a component party in Barisan Nasional and to face the 15th general election.

He said the motion was agreed upon by the top leaders of the party and further discussions would be held with BN’s leadership soon.

“We made this decision as we see PBM can be a multiracial party within the BN coalition to win as many important seats as possible.

“Also, given that BN has proven itself as a stable government in the past and the coalition has experience in governing the country, PBM’s decision to join BN is the right strategy,” he said.

However, Sng admitted that the party’s journey to be accepted as a BN component party is still a long one as they would need to go through further discussions with the component parties in BN.

“We will express our intention to join BN to its chairman, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” he said.

Among the names announced for the top posts in the party following the EGM were Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong and Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam, who were both formerly from Bersatu.

Yong was elected as the party’s treasurer-general while Sivasubramaniam was elected as senior vice-president II.

Others included former PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha as deputy president I, Meluan assemblyman Wong Judat as deputy president II and Tebrau MP Steven Choong as senior vice-president I.

It was reported that Sng, who was PKR’s Julau division chief, and Choong, who was Tebrau PKR division chief, were sacked from the party following their expression of support for the previous Perikatan Nasional government.

Haniza was reportedly dropped from her post as a Selangor executive councillor after she was sacked from the party.

