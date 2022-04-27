Breaking News : Party Back On At Nightclubs & All Entertainment Outlets In Malaysia – Don’t Need To Wear Face Mask & Scanning MySejahtera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nightclubs have finally been given the green light to resume business.

Speaking at a press conference here, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said all activities on the National Security Council’s negative list will be allowed from May 15.

Nightclubs, which were not allowed to operate since the start of the first movement control order in March 2020 due to physical distancing requirements, are the only remaining premises on the negative list.

“The related agencies are currently discussing the SOPs,” said Khairy.

Last month, Khairy said that after risk assessments, nightclubs will remain on the negative list – even in the transition to the endemic phase – as they are a “high-risk premise”.

The government has revised its mask mandate for the public today with the Ministry of Health (MOH) announcing it is now optional for those who are outdoors, but still mandatory for those who are indoors and in public transport.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin however said that the ministry encourages the practice of wearing face masks as it helps curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a press conference today, Khairy said that those who are unwell are advised to wear face masks regardless if they are indoors or outdoors. Those who are indoors doing exercises, dining, performing and speaking need not wear the face mask.