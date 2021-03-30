PAS President Hadi Awang Slam UMNO President : Zahid Should Not Play Rough With Its Friends & Cause Disunity

A day after Umno decided to sever its ties with Bersatu, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said one should not play rough with its friends and cause disunity.

Hadi said the problem is that there is disunity among Muslims.

“I was asked questions about the current political situation that is happening in our country. This is my answer.

“The problem we have today is the disunity among Muslims. And thus, PAS is bringing the agenda to unite the ummah. Ummah here means all Muslims and non-Muslims who are not extreme. This is our unity agenda,” he said.

“So, do not play rough with friends. Instead, we must build relationships and unity among ourselves.

“Do not be the cause of a split. Be patient and become a peacemaker,” Hadi said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

The Marang MP did not specifically mention who was being referred to in the message.

However, Hadi’s advice comes after delegates at the Umno general assembly decided that the party would not continue cooperating with Bersatu.

The delegates also left it to Umno’s top leadership to decide when the party would pull off its support for the current Perikatan Nasional government.

Emotions ran high as the media tried to get through tight security for PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s comments at the Umno general assembly here, but ultimately disappointment filled the air as the journalists were left hanging.

Abdul Hadi, who had received an invitation to attend the opening of the assembly, was closely guarded by PAS’ Unit Amal as he left Putra World Trade Centre here on Sunday (March 28)

A few pressmen were also pushed aside to make way for the Marang MP.

“I’m just trying to do my job, ” one cameraman shouted, but the guards continued to clear a path for Hadi as he headed towards a waiting car without addressing the media.

Pressmen had hoped to get his comments, especially after a few Umno delegates brought up a motion to reassess the party’s relationship with PAS.

In his speech, Zahid hoped the Muafakat Nasional pact would continue as being on the same footing was advantageous to both parties.

“We are confident that this collaboration between us will receive support in the country’s political landscape and open opportunities for Umno and Barisan Nasional to return to lead the nation, ” he said.

Former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa has apologised to PAS over “hurtful” remarks made by some Umno leaders against its Muafakat Nasional (MN) comrade at their annual general assembly.

The federal territories minister said he was uncomfortable with some of the remarks made this morning at the assembly, which was also attended by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“We invited component parties and our comrades like Hadi and others, but the speeches could offend and hurt these leaders and component parties.

“I apologise to those who have been offended. I saw that some were angry,” he said in an online talk show on the Umno assembly.

Annuar said such hurtful remarks should be avoided as a whole, adding that Umno’s general assembly should be held in a harmonious manner while resolving issues faced by the party.

Earlier today, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged PAS to continue what they had jointly started with Umno under MN, telling them that the political pact had yet to “fully bloom”.

“We agree that any party in MN shouldn’t be hasty in joining any other political pact.”

PAS is a part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with the Muhyiddin Yassin-led PPBM, Gerakan, SAPP and STAR. Several Umno leaders had described PAS’ decision to join PN as a surprise.