Peikatan Nasional Appoints State Chiefs : Here Are The List of PN Newly Appointed State Chief

Perikatan Nasional today announced the line-up of its appointed state chiefs, led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is heading the Johor state liaison committee.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar leads the PN state leadership, while the Selangor chapter is led by its former menteri besar, Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob, former Perak menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor head PN in their respective states.

Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor is PN chief for the state, while federal minister Saifuddin Abdullah leads the Pahang PN.

Deputy Works Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith is Negeri Sembilan PN chief, while Deputy Law Minister Shabudin Yahaya heads the Penang chapter.

Others leading the alliance in their respective states are Perlis deputy speaker Mohd Shukri Ramli, Melaka exco member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, Sarawak PPBM chief Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian and Federal Territories PPBM chief Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.

In a statement, PN said the decision to appoint the leaders was reached at a Supreme Council meeting led by Muhyiddin.