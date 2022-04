0 SHARES Share Tweet

March was truly lucky for two punters as they walked away with some RM97.8 million in Sports Toto jackpots.

Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd said a Penangite from Batu Maung won the RM95,036,321.25 Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot on March 30.

The lucky numbers were 5, 12, 20, 22, 29 and 41.

Meanwhile, another individual from Taman Perindustrian Kinrara, Puchong won RM2,715,322.65 from the pool of RM97.8 million.