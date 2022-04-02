Anwar Says Met With Muhyiddin : Perikatan Nasional Will Support Anwar As The Next Prime Minister – To Save The Country From UMNO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed having met with the ruling party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but said there were no discussions about giving support to the latter to be a prime minister again.

Anwar, who chairs the Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and is president of its component party PKR, reportedly said his meetings with Muhyiddin were normal meetings.

“Meetings have been going on for a long time. I cannot deny that there are no meetings, but there are no questions about any decision of the coalition to support him (Muhyiddin),” he was quoted saying yesterday by news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).nwar says met with Muhyiddin.

Anwar’s comments came after Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s earlier remarks yesterday regarding Muhyiddin.

PN & Muhyiddin Sokong Anwar Jadi PM Ke-10 Demi Menyelamatkan Negara Daripada Dirosakkan Oleh UMNO

Perikatan Nasional (PN) mengeluarkan satu surat bersetuju memberikan sokongan penuh atas pencalonan Ketua Pembangkang, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sebagai calon Perdana Menteri ke-10 seperti yang tular di media sosial.

Berlaku perbincangan berkaitan satu kerjasama politik antara PN dengan Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) demi menyelamatkan negara daripada terus dirosakkan oleh UMNO dan Barisan Nasional (BN).

PN & PH Plotting For Langkah Carey Island : Secret Political Retreat At Carey Island Organised By Muhyiddin For Pakatan Harapan & Perikatan Nasional Leaders To Form The New Government

Located south of Port Klang and north of Banting, Carey Island in the Kuala Langat district is technically an island but it does not feel like one. It is separated from the mainland by merely the Langat river.

Since this morning, a tip-off by the blog Edisi Siasat of a political retreat at Carey Island allegedly organised by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional leaders went viral and was the subject of conversation in several chat groups.

It turned out that the technically a retreat turned out to be a meeting separated by a seafood dinner. Carey Island is famous for its seafood restaurants.

The names will remain a secret, but the dinner retreat was not fully represented by all political parties. There was the absence of important leaders.

Perhaps it is not possible for a full attendance with DAP holding its 17th congress on Sunday. PKR is holding its party election with Rafizi Ramli and Nurul Izzah announced returning to active politics.

Nevertheless, the tip-off is believable for few reasons.

Bigger tent

During the PRN Johor campaign, words were going around in the last few days of campaign that Muhyiddin and his old mate in UMNO, Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a post-election pact.

Before campaign started, a Facebooker claimed Anthony Loke was sighted at Muhyiddin’s office in Publika, KL.

Both claims could be intended to cast a negative aspersion of Muhyiddin and PPBM.

However, Tun Dr Mahathir was reported by Sinar Harian forecasting PN and PH will form a bigger tent of a coalition in view of the low voters’ turnout and total votes received by opposition candidatea in Johor and Melaka remained larger than BN.

Its logical and simple for the common folks to digest, but politics is dynamic as in not a static process. Campaign, manifesto, candidates and strategy will change in accordance to the latest happening on the political landscape.

So do turnout and results.

More so, it is a challenge for the different political parties to come to a consensus.

According to Edisi Siasat, the new tent will be a coalition of not only strange bedfellows, but parties and factions still bitter by the betrayals of PPBM and Azmin faction from PH and PKR, respectively.

Surat bertarikh 23 Februari 2022 yang menggunakan nama Pengerusi Perikatan Nasional, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

“Bagi merealisasikan kerjasama politik ini, PN sanggup memberi kepercayaan dan menyatakan sokongan penuh ke atas pencalonan Anwar Ibrahim sebagai calon Perdana Menteri ke-10. Dicadangkan nama baharu kerjasama ini adalah Perikatan Harapan bagi merealisasikan gabungan semua pihak.

“Untuk tambah memperkukuh hubungan politik antara PN dan PKR, satu mesyuarat pembahagian kerusi wajar diadakan secepat mungkin setelah berakhirnya PRN Johor.