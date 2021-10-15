Pfizer Executives Admitted That They Did Not Design Pfizer To End The Pandemic : Hoping Virus Never Ends – Is Done To Sell To Everyone Who Gets The Pfizer Vaccine Every Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pfizer Exec Caught Hoping Virus Never Ends So Pharma Can Make Bank

Pfizer executives admitted that they did not design Pfizer to end the coronavirus pandemic. But this is done to sell to everyone who gets the Pfizer vaccine every year.

Unscrupulous biotech and pharmaceutical companies exposed by the media are everywhere in Europe. In the high-tech America, they have done a lot of evil things and endangered the whole world! He was finally exposed by himself.

Executives from the US vaccine drug company Pfizer admitted that the vaccine they designed will not end the coronavirus outbreak. But it will become an “epidemic”, so that the demand for vaccines will continue forever, by selling vaccines to make more money, as an epidemic becomes an epidemic, such as “flu”, every person who is vaccinated must be vaccinated every year , Enhance the immune system.

Can our body stand to get all kinds of vaccinations every year? Some people have their own medicines for chronic diseases, what will happen to their bodies?

*Help yourself to strengthen your immune system, always wear a mask to protect yourself, pay attention to your diet, and be healthy. *

By knowing to listen n listen again… Than have your own conclusions

辉瑞高管承认 ，他们设计辉瑞并不是为了结束冠状病毒大流行 。 但这样做是为了卖给每年注射辉瑞疫苗的每个人 。

媒体曝光的不择手段的生物科技和制药商在欧洲无处不在 。 而高科技的美国 ，他们做了很多邪恶的事情 ，危害了全世界 ！ 终于被他自己揭穿了 。

美国疫苗药物公司辉瑞的高管承认 ，他们设计的疫苗不会结束冠状病毒的爆发 。 但会变成“流行病”，让疫苗的需求永远不断持续下去，通过卖疫苗赚更多的钱，当成流行病变成流行病，比如“流感”，每个接种疫苗的人必须每年接种疫苗 ， 增强免疫系统。 我们的身体受得了一直每年打各种疫苗吗 ？ 有些人还有自己的慢性病药吃 ，身体会怎样 ？

*快自救增強自己的免疫系统 ，常载口罩保护自己 ， 注意饮食，身体健康 。 *

Pfizer execs discuss hiking vaccine price after pandemic wanes

A top executive for Pfizer suggested to investors last week that pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine could increase post-pandemic. The suggestion raises questions about whether a drug, developed at the behest of the federal government to respond to a global crisis, could turn a profit for one company.

The possibility was raised by Carter Lewis Gould, a senior analyst for Biopharma Equity Research at Barclays, during a virtual global healthcare conference hosted by the bank. Gould, referencing comments made by Pfizer executives over the summer, asked how the pharmaceutical company still envisioned pursuing “higher pricing” as “we move from a pandemic to an endemic phase,” according to an edited transcript of the conversation.

“Clearly got a lot of focus on the street. And in particular, some of your comments around the potential for higher pricing,” Gould said of Pfizer’s summer suggestion. “I think one of the things that people point to is both the optics of that as well as some of their experience with the flu market. Now this is absolutely different. But I was hoping you could maybe give us a little bit more depth on your thoughts here and around the potential to pursue higher pricing down the road?”

In response, Frank A. D’Amelio, CFO & executive VP of global supply for Pfizer, said the company anticipates a “significant opportunity” for its vaccine “from a pricing perspective” as we move “from a pandemic situation to an endemic situation.”

“So if you look at how current demand and current pricing is being driven, it’s clearly not being driven by what I’ll call normal market conditions, normal market forces. It’s really been driven by kind of the pandemic state that we’ve been in and the needs of governments to really secure doses from the various vaccine suppliers,” D’Amelio explained. “So what we believe, what I believe is as we move from a pandemic state, from a pandemic situation to an endemic situation, normal market forces, normal market conditions will start to kick in. And factors like efficacy, booster ability, clinical utility will basically become very important, and we view that as, quite frankly, a significant opportunity for our vaccine from a demand perspective, from a pricing perspective, given the clinical profile of our vaccine,” he said. “So clearly, more to come here. But we think as this shifts from pandemic to endemic, we think there’s an opportunity here for us.”

In July, Pfizer signed a $1.95 billion pact to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. That order was doubled in December when the company inked another $2 billion deal with former President Trump’s administration.

“Eligible U.S. residents will continue to receive the vaccine for free, consistent with the U.S. government’s commitment to providing free access for COVID-19 vaccines and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for the vaccine’s phased rollout,” reads a press release from Pfizer after the second deal.

The public-private relationship allowed Americans to receive the vaccine for free, but, according to Pfizer, does not mean the federal government helped fund its creation. Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, noted in November that the company did not take any federal money to help pay for research and development.

According to The New York Times, Jansen said Pfizer was “never part of the Warp Speed” and have “never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

A spokeswoman for Pfizer later clarified that Pfizer was part of Operation Warp Speed, but the federal government’s investment did not go toward vaccine research or development.

“While Pfizer did reach an advanced purchase agreement with the U.S. government, the company did not accept BARDA funding for the research and development process,” reads the Pfizer statement. “All the investment for R&D was made by Pfizer at risk. Dr. Jansen was emphasizing that last point.”

This condition of Pfizer’s agreement — which is not shared by the two other pharmaceutical companies that have developed COVID vaccines approved for distribution — could make things complicated once the pandemic has subsided, according to Jordan Paradise, a professor at the Loyola University Chicago School of Law who wrote about the “eventual costs” of “approved products” associated with COVID-19 in September.

Paradise’s article looked at the federal government’s power to regulate the pricing of products created with the help of federal funding. That power comes from the Bayh-Dole Act, a set of regulations passed in 1980 to address inventions arising from federal government-funded research.

Key to the legislation is something called “march-in rights,” which allow the federal government to “step in and assert legal title to an invention,” under “certain circumstances,” Paradise writes. Those circumstances fall into two categories: “When there has been no efforts to commercialize within an agreed upon time-frame,” or when “‘action is necessary to alleviate health or safety needs.'”

Paradise, however, points out that “although these march-in rights sound like an appealing way to keep institutional patent holders in check, the US government has never actually utilized this authority.” In fact, she notes, the National Institutes of Health “has denied all six petitions to exercise march-in rights.”

The power has never been invoked, Paradise said, because it is ill-defined: “It’s unclear. It’s so unclear that the government hasn’t exercised their march in rights ever.”

Asked whether the Act could be used to prevent pharmaceutical companies — whether or not they took money from the federal government, and to what extent — from raising prices on COVID-19 vaccines, Paradise said altogether new legislation could be necessary. She pointed to insulin price cap laws, on the books in several states, as potential templates, but noted that, “at the federal level it’s a free market.”

Another unknown is when the pandemic officially ends, or, becomes an endemic, as Pfizer executives alluded to last week. Paradise said that call is up to head of Health and Human Services, currently led by acting secretary Norris Cochran. President Joe Biden has nominated Xavier Becerra to lead the department, although his confirmation had been deadlocked until last week.

“I think it’s going to be a change,” she said. “At what point does the pandemic end and the government stop paying for vaccines?”

Source : CBS News

WHO Warns Coronavirus Vaccine Alone Won’t End Pandemic

The World Health Organization said Friday that a vaccine will be a “vital tool” in the global fight against the coronavirus, but it won’t end the Covid-19 pandemic on its own and there’s no guarantee scientists will find one.

World leaders and the public must learn to manage the virus and make permanent adjustments to their daily lives to bring the virus down to low levels, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference from the agency’s Geneva headquarters. “At the same time, we will not, we cannot go back to the way things were.”

Throughout history, outbreaks and pandemics have changed economies and societies, he said.

“In particular, the Covid-19 pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change,” he said. “The Covid-19 pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be: cleaner skies and rivers.”

The virus has infected more than 22.7 million people worldwide and killed at least 794,100 in more than seven months, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 30 potential vaccines currently in clinical trials, according to the WHO, but there is no guarantee they will be safe and effective, he said.

Even though human trials for potential vaccines are progressing, scientists say key questions remain. Covid-19 was discovered in December. While numerous research papers and studies have been produced on the virus, scientists still don’t fully understand how it affects the body or how well someone is protected from reinfection after recovering.

He said world leaders can stop new outbreaks by practicing the “basics” of public health and disease control. “Testing, isolating and treating patients and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all. Inform, empower and listen to communities. Do it all,” he said Aug. 3.

Tedros said Friday that “every single person” can make a difference in the pandemic.

“Every person and family has a responsibility to know the level of Covid-19 transmission locally and t

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said it’s “very important” for the public to learn “how to live with this virus.”

That will help “continue to suppress transmission, identify cases and clusters that pop up so we can quickly put those out and minimize as many deaths as possible,” she said. “In doing so, some countries may need to implement some measures again.”

Van Kerkhove said some countries, using data, are now choosing to implement social distancing measures in areas where there is a high level of transmission.

“What we are seeing now is a targeted approach to adding interventions that need to be put in place to get outbreaks under control and reduce the number of infections that are happening,” she said.

Source : CNBC