Shocking News : Pickled Fruit Sellers in Johor Keep Their Stock in The Drains & Near Sewage Areas – Beware Of Purchasing Prepacked Fruits

The quality of the food we purchase is not the only important thing, but also its storage prior to being sold to customers.

We’re sure that once in a while, you’ve bumped into people who sell pickled fruits at the traffic lights. If you’ve been wondering where do they keep their stock, it has finally been revealed and you may not like what you’re about to read.

According to a report by Kosmo, the police in Johor have recently revealed that pickled fruit sellers in the state actually keep their stocks in the drain!

This was exposed when the Johor Police conducted a Special Ops for Street Traders around Johor from the beginning of this month until today. Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief, Superintendent M. Kumarasan said, during the period, 6 summonses were issued against business owners and hawkers.

“This operation is carried out regularly and continuously, but lately this activity has become more widespread, especially in the traffic light intersection areas between Bandar Baru Uda and Jalan Tampoi.”

Through the operations that were carried out, it was revealed that the pickled fruits were stored and hidden in the wrong location – in drains and near sewage areas to avoid action being taken by enforcement authorities. He explained that this activity is also feared to be masterminded by a syndicate that tries to make a profit easily and some of them are even bold enough to employ foreigners to carry out the activity.

There are a lot of ways to store food and this is certainly not the right way. It is not only disgusting but also potentially endangers the health of the consumers due to the bacteria or germs in the drain that stick to the packaging of the food.