News

Shocking News : Pickled Fruit Sellers in Johor Keep Their Stock in The Drains & Near Sewage Areas – Beware Of Purchasing Prepacked Fruits

Posted on

The quality of the food we purchase is not the only important thing, but also its storage prior to being sold to customers.

We’re sure that once in a while, you’ve bumped into people who sell pickled fruits at the traffic lights. If you’ve been wondering where do they keep their stock, it has finally been revealed and you may not like what you’re about to read.

According to a report by Kosmo, the police in Johor have recently revealed that pickled fruit sellers in the state actually keep their stocks in the drain!

This was exposed when the Johor Police conducted a Special Ops for Street Traders around Johor from the beginning of this month until today. Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief, Superintendent M. Kumarasan said, during the period, 6 summonses were issued against business owners and hawkers.

“This operation is carried out regularly and continuously, but lately this activity has become more widespread, especially in the traffic light intersection areas between Bandar Baru Uda and Jalan Tampoi.”

Through the operations that were carried out, it was revealed that the pickled fruits were stored and hidden in the wrong location – in drains and near sewage areas to avoid action being taken by enforcement authorities. He explained that this activity is also feared to be masterminded by a syndicate that tries to make a profit easily and some of them are even bold enough to employ foreigners to carry out the activity.

There are a lot of ways to store food and this is certainly not the right way. It is not only disgusting but also potentially endangers the health of the consumers due to the bacteria or germs in the drain that stick to the packaging of the food.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

112.5K
12,694
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
46.7K
17,936
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
34.5K
14,201
News

Mahathir & Anwar Ibrahim Joined To Demand Muhyiddin Resignation : Anwar Will Be The Next PM With 12 UMNO MPs & Pejuang MPs Support – Mukhriz DPM
32.4K
12,047
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
31.3K
16,769
News

Covid-19 Data Being Tweaked : Daily Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases Will Be Adjusted To Below 500 For GPS To Declare For State Election
29.3K
10,192
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
27.8K
9,739
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
25.5K
12,657
News

Congrats Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional – Charts Show We’re In Ranked No 1 By Per Population , 4th Highest Daily Infections In The World & 8th Spot In The Highest Daily New Deaths In Planet Earth
22.6K
9,288
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
21.9K
8,663
News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
To Top