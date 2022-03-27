News

Plastic Surgery Expert Reveals What Bad Plastic Surgery Caused Rosmah Mansor’s Distorted Face?

Posted on

Rosmah Mansor’s daughter revealed in a Facebook post what Rosmah vehemently denied all along: that aesthetic doctors paid frequent visits to her home, implying that she had frequent facial cosmetic treatments done. It confirmed what the world already knew: that her grotesque facial contours and features are the result of plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures such as fillers, despite her denials

Rosmah, the wife of recently ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has long been the poster girl of bad plastic surgery procedures amongst practicing doctors. She is the living example of what medical aesthetic procedures should NOT result in.

Old pictures of Rosmah in 1989 show that she was a beautiful woman – a far cry from how she looks like today. How then, did she end up looking like the scary gargoyle we are familiar with?

What procedures did she undergo? While we cannot be sure (since she will never admit it), here are some possibilities, from a professional point of view, after reviewing her before and after photos, and observing her face and expressions.

Dermal Fillers

One thing is for sure – Rosmah has had way too much fillers to her entire face – especially the cheeks, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and chin. This has led to to gross distortion of her facial contours, making her look like an overinflated balloon with little semblance to her younger self. Rosmah’s desire for excess apparently did not end with luxury watches and Birkin handbags – With facial injections, it seems like she adopted the same attitude as well. Less is more for facial fillers. Too much, and you end up looking like Rosmah.

Nose implant

Comparing her younger and older pictures, Rosmah likely had a surgical nose implant, or rhinoplasty. Unfortunately, the implant is too longer for her, and too high. She ends up looking like a witch with a distorted and hooked nose. Hansel and Gretel would be very afraid.

Chin Implant or fillers

Rosmah’s overly protruded chin is either the result of (badly done) a surgical implant or dermal fillers. Either way, they are too long, making her chin look like a witch’s

Eyebrow lift

The overly arched and highly placed eyebrows point to a surgical eyebrow lift. With Botulinum toxin to She looks evil and shocked all the time.

Botox

Rosmah the embodiment of everyone’s Botox nightmare — overly froze, unable to move any facial expressions. Whether she is angry, passionate or greedily lusting after the latest Franck Muller watch, we will never know, since her facial muscles are paralysed beyond capable of showing any expressions. This baffles me – I thought we only saw such Botox disasters in in the early 2000s, when doctors were injecting too much with little experience. Today, such horrible work is a crime to humanity.

Rosmah’s face proves one thing- money cannot buy you good taste. Despite allegedly amassing truckloads of money through corruption, and allegedly splurging RM 1,154,000 on anti-aging creams at one go, she is the living example of what medical aesthetics procedures should NOT result in.

With advances in techniques, we can do so much with surgical and non-surgical techniques. She is a living reminder that medica aesthetic treatments can swing both ways – they can make us look youthful and more beautiful, or in her case, grotesque, bizarre and deformed.

Source : Dr Siew

Related Items:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ansarradaway

    March 27, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    best price for sildenafil 100 mg sildenafil 90 mg

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

112.1K
12,694
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
45.9K
17,630
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
33.5K
13,750
News

Mahathir & Anwar Ibrahim Joined To Demand Muhyiddin Resignation : Anwar Will Be The Next PM With 12 UMNO MPs & Pejuang MPs Support – Mukhriz DPM
32.3K
12,030
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
30.1K
16,036
News

Covid-19 Data Being Tweaked : Daily Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases Will Be Adjusted To Below 500 For GPS To Declare For State Election
29.2K
10,171
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
27.7K
9,713
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
24.5K
12,161
News

Congrats Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional – Charts Show We’re In Ranked No 1 By Per Population , 4th Highest Daily Infections In The World & 8th Spot In The Highest Daily New Deaths In Planet Earth
22.4K
9,257
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
21.8K
8,650
News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
To Top