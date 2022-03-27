Plastic Surgery Expert Reveals What Bad Plastic Surgery Caused Rosmah Mansor’s Distorted Face?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rosmah Mansor’s daughter revealed in a Facebook post what Rosmah vehemently denied all along: that aesthetic doctors paid frequent visits to her home, implying that she had frequent facial cosmetic treatments done. It confirmed what the world already knew: that her grotesque facial contours and features are the result of plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures such as fillers, despite her denials

Rosmah, the wife of recently ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has long been the poster girl of bad plastic surgery procedures amongst practicing doctors. She is the living example of what medical aesthetic procedures should NOT result in.

Old pictures of Rosmah in 1989 show that she was a beautiful woman – a far cry from how she looks like today. How then, did she end up looking like the scary gargoyle we are familiar with?

What procedures did she undergo? While we cannot be sure (since she will never admit it), here are some possibilities, from a professional point of view, after reviewing her before and after photos, and observing her face and expressions.

Dermal Fillers

One thing is for sure – Rosmah has had way too much fillers to her entire face – especially the cheeks, nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and chin. This has led to to gross distortion of her facial contours, making her look like an overinflated balloon with little semblance to her younger self. Rosmah’s desire for excess apparently did not end with luxury watches and Birkin handbags – With facial injections, it seems like she adopted the same attitude as well. Less is more for facial fillers. Too much, and you end up looking like Rosmah.

Nose implant

Comparing her younger and older pictures, Rosmah likely had a surgical nose implant, or rhinoplasty. Unfortunately, the implant is too longer for her, and too high. She ends up looking like a witch with a distorted and hooked nose. Hansel and Gretel would be very afraid.

Chin Implant or fillers

Rosmah’s overly protruded chin is either the result of (badly done) a surgical implant or dermal fillers. Either way, they are too long, making her chin look like a witch’s

Eyebrow lift

The overly arched and highly placed eyebrows point to a surgical eyebrow lift. With Botulinum toxin to She looks evil and shocked all the time.

Botox

Rosmah the embodiment of everyone’s Botox nightmare — overly froze, unable to move any facial expressions. Whether she is angry, passionate or greedily lusting after the latest Franck Muller watch, we will never know, since her facial muscles are paralysed beyond capable of showing any expressions. This baffles me – I thought we only saw such Botox disasters in in the early 2000s, when doctors were injecting too much with little experience. Today, such horrible work is a crime to humanity.

Rosmah’s face proves one thing- money cannot buy you good taste. Despite allegedly amassing truckloads of money through corruption, and allegedly splurging RM 1,154,000 on anti-aging creams at one go, she is the living example of what medical aesthetics procedures should NOT result in.

With advances in techniques, we can do so much with surgical and non-surgical techniques. She is a living reminder that medica aesthetic treatments can swing both ways – they can make us look youthful and more beautiful, or in her case, grotesque, bizarre and deformed.

Source : Dr Siew