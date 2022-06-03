News

Please Help : Malaysian Urgently Need Help To Pay For Her Mother Medical Bills & Rents

Posted on

Hi! My name is Mazlena. Yesterday my mother just got into a motorcycle accident and broke both of the bones in her right leg. She’s the only one who work for our family because my dad died 7 years ago. I’m trying to get around RM3000 to pay for our overdue bills and rents.

We have a restaurant but since my mom is admitted into the hospital, its been a mess. Right now, my older brother is handling the restaurant but we are in short of money and hv to pay the bills and rents by next week. If not, the electric and water will be cut off and we would.

Do not have any source of income. Some people might know my mom because she used to open a restaurant called Songkhla Tom Yam near the SMK Bukit Gading & Balai Polis Sg Pelong. We’ve moved to Subang Jaya, Tiara Tom Yam after my dad died.

My mother is a Thai and married my Malay late father. My older brother is my step brother with different father, so he’s not Malaysian. I have another biological brother but he is OKU autism, ADHD and not able to speak.

This is my last solution to find money to help my family. I’m currently studying but I’ll be pausing my studies until next year to take care of my mother and avoid paying for my tuition fee for now. I really hope, there will be people who help us because our family is in a bad shape, financially and physically. If anyone needs any more proof such as my mom’s hospital proof, my details, my father’s death certificate, I will be glad to share to prove that this is not a scam and I will be fully using any help or donation to help my family and my mother.

Thank you very much for reading. I’m only 19 years old and I really dont know what else to do. It’s really hard for me to go through this bcs I barely know how to do anything.

Source : Twitter

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

53.5K
20,064
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
49.2K
2
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
42.0K
41
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
41.1K
1
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
37.1K
5
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
32.8K
15,354
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
28.1K
2
News

Jangan Iktiraf Istilah Abang Besar Di Laut China Selatan
27.9K
28
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
26.6K
10,220
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
22.3K
4,983
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top