Please Share : Police Hunting Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee For Money Laundering & Commercial Crimes

Police are looking for a businessman with the title ‘Datuk Sri’ for investigations allegedly involving him in commercial crimes and money laundering

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Datuk Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, is wanted to assist in investigations under Section 130V to 130ZB of the Penal Code for organised crimes.

According to Bernama, the 33-year-old’s last known address is at Trigon Residence in Puchong, Selangor.

The police conducted a raid of the apartment in Puchong last night, 21 March, but were unable to locate the man

According to China Press, over 100 police officers were mobilised to sweep the apartment building and the Winner Dynasty Group office at the Setia Walk business district from midnight.

However, Liow was not found at any of the several apartment units registered under the group’s name.

Ayob Khan said they believe he is still within Selangor and are actively looking for him.

The police detained 12 other individuals believed to be related to the crime syndicate led by the suspect, including another person with the honorific ‘Datuk Sri’.

The case is being investigated by the Johor police under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001 (AMLA) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA)

“This is a huge syndicate and it involves a lot of cheating and scams. The suspect is an influential person and has many connections with public figures including officers from enforcement agencies,” said the police chief, as quoted by New Straits Times.

“Anyone found trying to protect the suspect will have stern action taken against them, regardless if they are civilians or from enforcement agencies such as the police.”

The police surrounded the apartment and set up roadblocks at intersections leading in and out of the building. Determined not to let him escape, they thoroughly searched the apartment building as they knew he owned several units in the apartment. Cars entering and leaving the building were also searched. They eventually increased the police force and called in the dog team for assistance.

After 18 hours of searching, the suspect was finally found. However, he was not found at his apartment. Instead, he was located in a nightclub at Scott Garden on Old Klang Road. The suspect was apparently having a drink with his two younger brothers and his right-hand man. The group was arrested and escorted from the premises by the police.

The founder of the Winner Dynasty Group was wanted for investigation under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for offences related to organised crime. Two investigation papers were opened under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2001 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).