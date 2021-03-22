News

Please Share : Police Hunting Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee For Money Laundering & Commercial Crimes

Posted on

Police are looking for a businessman with the title ‘Datuk Sri’ for investigations allegedly involving him in commercial crimes and money laundering

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Datuk Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, is wanted to assist in investigations under Section 130V to 130ZB of the Penal Code for organised crimes.

According to Bernama, the 33-year-old’s last known address is at Trigon Residence in Puchong, Selangor.

The police conducted a raid of the apartment in Puchong last night, 21 March, but were unable to locate the man

According to China Press, over 100 police officers were mobilised to sweep the apartment building and the Winner Dynasty Group office at the Setia Walk business district from midnight.

However, Liow was not found at any of the several apartment units registered under the group’s name.

Ayob Khan said they believe he is still within Selangor and are actively looking for him.

The police detained 12 other individuals believed to be related to the crime syndicate led by the suspect, including another person with the honorific ‘Datuk Sri’.

The case is being investigated by the Johor police under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001 (AMLA) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA)

“This is a huge syndicate and it involves a lot of cheating and scams. The suspect is an influential person and has many connections with public figures including officers from enforcement agencies,” said the police chief, as quoted by New Straits Times.

“Anyone found trying to protect the suspect will have stern action taken against them, regardless if they are civilians or from enforcement agencies such as the police.”

READ ALSO  One Million Malaysians Could Lose Their Job : Most Companies Only Have 2 Months of Reserves To Cover Their Operational Costs

Source : SAYS

The Dato and Dato Sri titles are meant to be titles that honour the individuals to whom it is bestowed upon. Curiously enough, the actions of some individuals don’t match the honour.

The police recently arrested Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, a 33-year-old businessman. He is allegedly involved in money laundering and a commercial crime syndicate.

The need for his arrest came after the Johor police conducted a raid in Puchong on 20th March. 12 individuals were apprehended, including another ‘Dato Sri’, and the police believed they were linked to the syndicate led by the suspect. “This is a huge syndicate and it involves a lot of cheating and scams,” Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said. “The suspect is an influential person and has many connections with public figures including officers from enforcement agencies.”

Datuk Ayob stated that the suspect’s last known address was Unit 1009, Trigon Residence, Puchong, Selangor. They believed he was still in the state and in an effort to catch him, they camped his apartment. The operation involved over a hundred men from the Bukit Aman and Selangor police headquarters as well as the Johor police.

The police surrounded the apartment and set up roadblocks at intersections leading in and out of the building. Determined not to let him escape, they thoroughly searched the apartment building as they knew he owned several units in the apartment. Cars entering and leaving the building were also searched. They eventually increased the police force and called in the dog team for assistance.

READ ALSO  Malaysia Politicians Are The Biggest Gamblers : The 222 MPs Are Playing A Game Similar to 4D Numbers With The Hope of A Big Win

After 18 hours of searching, the suspect was finally found. However, he was not found at his apartment. Instead, he was located in a nightclub at Scott Garden on Old Klang Road. The suspect was apparently having a drink with his two younger brothers and his right-hand man. The group was arrested and escorted from the premises by the police.

The founder of the Winner Dynasty Group was wanted for investigation under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for offences related to organised crime. Two investigation papers were opened under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2001 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 − 8 =

Most Popular

19.8K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

8.3K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

5.3K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

4.2K
News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

3.6K
News

‘Fake News’ To Say Emergency Is Because Govt Lost Majority – RM100,000 Fine & 3 Years Jail

3.0K
News

Leaked Audio Recording of UMNO President Zahid Hamidi : UMNO Could Form An Alliance With Anwar , PKR & DAP

2.7K
News

Xavier Quit PKR To Become Independent And Support PN Because of RM 77 Million Scandal

2.7K
News

UMNO Zahid Hamidi & DAP Nga Kor Ming Said Willing To Work Together To Form The Government

2.6K
News

UMNO Warned PAS Not To Interfere In The Party’s Problems With PPBM – “PAS Is A Small Party, But UMNO Is Big ”

2.5K
Entertainment

Know Your Value : That Time Julius Caesar Was Kidnapped & Insisted His Captors Increase Their Ransom – Phoenix

To Top