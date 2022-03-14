Please Share : Scam Involving ‘Court’ & ‘Police’ – “Corruption of Bank Officers & Policemen Colloborating To Scam More Than 700 People”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Almost lost all my money yesterday in a scam, telling this so more people know what to watch out for. And just how elaborate this scam can be. Does not involve the usual Prince, Tinder Swindler, bank or LHDN. This is the court and police.

What happened on 12 March

CHAPTER 1: The Court Summon

11.20AM this morning, I got a call from a Makhamah Majistret teleoperator (012 842 7807) reminding me to appear in court today. I waited to speak to a pegawai. She told me I am to present myself to the majistrate court at 1.30pm today for a tunggakan pinjaman peribadi of RM5k for 6 months now.

I told her I don’t know what she’s talking about, asked for the summon number which she gave. I didn’t receive it, thought maybe my parents missed out on letting me know. I told her I needed to know more: She told me it’s an Affin Bank loan of RM30k with tunggakan of RM5k for 6 months now.

I said I don’t have any dealings with that bank. I asked her where is this court I’m supposed to go and she told me Langkawi. I told her I’m in KL and that’s not possible. She was shocked and told me not to worry, I might have been a victim of identity theft. She talked me through deets to pen down so I could make a report:

Her name- Conie Wong, Pembantu Am Makhamah Majistret Langkawi.

Tujuan laporan: Maklumat peribadi disalahgunakan.

Details of my bank loan: the Affin acc number, the exact amount I borrowed on 5th August 2021 at Affin Langkawi branch.

She connected me to IPD Langkawi’s talian kecemasan so I can get a report done and have the hearing cancelled.

CHAPTER 2: The Syndicate that Used My Name

1.09PM: I got attended by a very attentive Sergeant by the full name of Sarjan Farah bt Aziz on the talian kecemasan (0199996662222/ 019999666222). She patiently talked me through the online reporting process since I can’t be at her balai in person. She took my statement and even asked me to wait while she took a call from Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah Komersial on my IC number with the suspicion that my identity would have been used in other instances on top of that RM30k loan.

JSJK confirmed my name has been linked to commercial crimes linked to a particular syndicate that has faked 120 documents, stolen 240 IC and 400 ATM cards.

They actually have a member of the syndicate by the name of Louis Tan Yee Peng already in lockup but are looking for 4 other members. Louis actually claims all the people who gave him their details did so at their own free-will and in my case, he said I agreed to let him use my IC with the condition that I get a cut of his dealings. I told her none of that is true, I don’t know any Louis Tan, never asked for commission and never received any benefits from any dealings.

I was assured I wasn’t alone, that this is a big case of top priority to JSJK, and the police still needs to proof my innocence. She told me that this is a big case involving corruption of bank officers who closed an eye on due diligence and potentially policemen who allowed this to happen to 700 people and potentially also, involves people around me.

She told me I will be under program perlindungan PDRM sebagai saksi jenayah as they hope to solve this case fast and are not sure if the syndicate is capable of hurting me if they know I’ve reported this.

CHAPTER 3: Perintah Memegang Rahsia and Program Perlindungan Saksi

Sarjan Farah went on to ask

About who have I given photocopies or digital copies of my IC to. She advised me in future I have to pangkah and write date/purpose of the copy so noone can repurpose it. I listed all my important apps of course as part of KYC (ie Syabas, TIME, Stashaway etc). And everything else.

If I have lost my IC before, and who have I given my IC to. Told her the history of my IC.

about my movement around 5 Ogos 2021 and ability to proof I was not in Langkawi which I said yes, I got proof everything you need.

She then asked me to tell her about the accounts I do have: name of banks, types of account and amount in them. Also asked me about all my investment accounts: name of investment companies and balance.

Anything else I want to tell her. I told her I’m worried that whoever stole my identity via IC copy has my family’s address. She said best to give her names of my family living at that address to enlist then under PDRM’s protection too. So I did.

She told me I need to understand how serious this case is. And to avoid interruption to the investigation, I must not mention this case to anyone under Akta 88 (That’s what I rmbr) MEMEGANG RAHSIA TANPA GAGAL DI BAWAH PENYIASATAN SEKSYEN 32(2). Failure of upholding would mean actions can be taken against me. Told her I understood. But I also messaged a friend to tell her I’ve been involved in an identity theft and can’t give her details because I’ve sworn to secrecy.

Once the report was ready, she moved to PDRM Langkawi’s official whatsapp to send me 3 documents

She told me I need to understand how serious this case is. And to avoid interruption to the investigation, I must not mention this case to anyone under Akta 88 (That’s what I rmbr) MEMEGANG RAHSIA TANPA GAGAL DI BAWAH PENYIASATAN SEKSYEN 32(2). Failure of upholding would mean actions can be taken against me. Told her I understood. But I also messaged a friend to tell her I’ve been involved in an identity theft and can’t give her details because I’ve sworn to secrecy. Once the report was ready, she moved to PDRM Langkawi’s official whatsapp to send me 3 documents My statement

Details of my bank: name of bank, account type, and status (active or not), balance inside each.

A surat perintah memegang rahsia from Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah Komersial

She asked me to check details and would call back at 1.40pm.

CHAPTER 4: Akaun Keselamatan PIDM

1.55PM: She calls back. I made some corrections for accuracy on my residential address (damn %#*>!?!!! it!) and asked what the Perintah Memegang Rahsia really meant. She explained very patiently. I asked her what will happen to my accounts in the meanwhile- will banks blacklist me? She said yes but temporarily while investigation is still in process. And on that note, she’ll walk me through the next step.

PDRM and Jabatan Audit Negara needs proof that I do not have any suspicious transactions in my account that looks like the “commision” Louis told them about.

For this, PIDM will open up an Akaun Keselamatan for me where I’ll have to transfer my available money there from accounts that has more than RM1k in it. They are confident any account with less than RM1k wouldn’t be of interest to find proof of the “commission” Louis spoke of.

I asked her what’s going to happen, how do I even spend my money when I need it. She told me I won’t be able to use it but it’s just temporary till Monday for the investigation to complete. It’s either this or SPRM will take over and the process would freeze my accounts for 18 months.

This is where my brain started ringing “NOONE CAN ASK YOU TO TRANSFER YOUR MONEY ANYWHERE” but I have a Perintah Memegang Rahsia where I am not allowed to ask anyone anything about whether what’s going on is right. But I trusted thus helpful Sarjan and I almost wanted to do what she’s asking me to do in order to protect me and solve my case quickly.

I told her- I want to cooperate but right now this is crazy. I can’t process that the police can ask me to transfer my money into another account. I can’t even verify her identity. She gave me her nombor badan RF17235. I told her it doesn’t mean anything, can I speak to someone who can verify her identity? She forwarded me to her superior Inspector Malik.

Inspector Malik repeated what Sarjan Farah told me. Even told me he could hear I’m freaking out through my voice, told me to calm down. While he was talking I searched IPD Langkawi’s number and told him I still can’t verify him. I asked whether I’ll be able to ask for a Sarjan Farah if I call IPD Langkawi’s number. He said it wouldn’t be possible as that number will only lead me to operators. I was updating my friend and employer by now.

CHAPTER 5: Badass Boss

I got connected back to Sarjan Farah, told her I want to trust her but I still can’t verify her identity. I was a sob mess by now. I asked to go to the toilet and made a few calls:

IPD Langkawi who confirmed there is no Sarjan Farah or Inspector Malik.

My boss who is a lawyer. Told her about the report, Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah Komersial perintah rahsia letter and the need to transfer the money into an Akaun Keselamatan and she immediately told me this is a very elaborate scam. They used fear and bullied me. She doesn’t know how the police works but she knows the court who will never call to remind me of my hearing. And definitely no authority can bully me into secrecy or transferring anything without a lawyer. She told me to go to the police now and make sure it’s recorded and protect other potential victims. While I was in that mess she even said, “I’m pretty sure the policemen themselves would say you are not the first.” 😒 And tell the Sarjan you’ve already made a police report. Ok I wasn’t crying by this point.

3.20pm: Made the report. And yes, the officers confirmed if they wanted to talk to me, I’ll be called to the balai. No dealings via phone. If they needed to see me, they’d be at my doorstep to bring me to balai too. Unfortunately, they can’t do much with my report because I didn’t loose any money. That sucks but I’m glad I’m out. I was that close. And I’m still scared for my family.

UPDATED: What I learned

i) No Malaysian authority will call you via HP number. Only scammers do. And the police/authorities wanted to see you, you’ll be told to pergi balai or they’ll appear at your door in uniform. And install TrueCaller- it’ll warn you of potential scammers.

ii) They make themselves look really legit and know their user’s journey so well. If they use teleoperators- don’t fall for this! Reports- you can see how legit they look for yourself, attached. And they have anchor points for your emotional journey to effectively catch your vulnerable moments.

iii ) You think you will never kena till you do. You think only vulnerable Aunties & Uncles Kena. No, many brilliant friends have lost money or were as close as I was to losing money. But no, you’re not stupid, that is how good they are at what they do. They have practised with hundreds of people (all sorts) before you.

Keep these phrases in your pocket:

a) My sister/husband/friend who is a lawyer is with me right now. I’ll check with them now. Don’t let them say no to you, just hold the line. They’ll most probably hang up

b) Thanks for letting me know. I’ll go to the balai now.

They will give you legit sounding reasons why you cannot tell anyone, like in my case I cannot go to my employer, Affin bank or call any balai because anyone may be involved melalui sogokan. Go anyway.

Beware also of scams targeting your young/part-time team members. Brother told me of a PT who were told to make some purchases by HQ, she did. Talk to your team & family about how you’ll protect each other from scams.

Source : Chan Oga