Please Share : Wear Your Face Mask Like This & You Will Get Fined RM 1000

Some people here are still not wearing their face masks properly, says Deputy Ipoh OCPD (Operations) Supt Lee Swee Sake.

Supt Lee said some had their mask pulled below their chin while others wore face mask without covering their noses, as these were liable to be issued with compounds.

Young woman wears home made white cotton virus mouth face mask, wrong way, incorrect wearing – masks should cover nose as well

“They are still not aware of the correct way, ” he told reporters at the Pekan Baru police station prior to a Covid-19 standard operating procedure adherence operation in the city centre on Thursday (Oct 22).

“If not worn properly, it’s akin to not wearing one, ” he said, adding that the coronavirus was carried by droplets.

He said Ipoh folk were generally very cooperative and adhered to the SOP.

“When we issued the compound to the offenders, they just receive it without objecting.

“We are not trying to find fault but to create awareness, ” he said, adding that policemen, with the rank of Inspector and above, can issue the compounds on the spot.

“We want Ipoh, now categorised as a yellow zone, to be back as green, ” he added.

Supt Lee said the compound would be paid to the Health Ministry and not to the police.

“We have been given the authority by the ministry to issue the compounds.

“Compounds issued in the city are to be paid to the Kinta District Health Department.

“If the offenders fail to pay within two weeks, they’ll be taken to court, ” he added.

Authorities should consider a tier system for fining flouters of the regulation requiring the wearing of face masks in public.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye suggested that under the proposed system, a first-time offender would be compounded RM300.

“If he commits the same offence again, impose a fine of RM500, and increase it to RM1,000 for a third offence,” he said in a statement.

He noted though, that the first penalty should be sufficient for most offenders to think twice before repeating their action a second time, let alone a third.

“This way, the people’s burden would be lessened, the law would be fairly enforced, and the objective of the new rules realised.”

Lee also said slapping first-time offenders with a compound of RM1,000 is a tad excessive, especially at a time when many people are out of jobs or are eking out a meagre living due to the effects of Covid-19.

“The RM1,000 is more than what the poor farmers and fishermen take home monthly, also for most in the B40 group and urban poor.”

Lim also urged the government to provide clearer definitions on several elements related to the compulsory face mask-wearing regulation.

“For instance, what constitutes a ‘crowded place’? How many people in one area makes a place ‘crowded’? What is the limit to the number of people who can occupy an area, say, in an R&R area?

“As of now, that interpretation is left to the law enforcers. As such, definitions may vary from one law enforcement officer to another.

“To be fair to the public, they should know clearly what is acceptable and what is not. This makes it easy for the law enforcer too, and there is no ambiguity,” Lim said.

“Recently, the police were ordered to nullify or refund some summonses which were issued for dubious reasons. Those affected were arbitrarily issued the summonses. Now, the police are refunding or cancelling the summonses, although the number is small.”

Lim said this emphasises his point that rules and regulations must not be left to law enforcers to interpret.

“The laws must all be precise and easy to understand by the layperson.”

Starting from Aug 1, face mask wearing was made mandatory in crowded public places and on public transport nationwide.

