Police Seized Former DAP Assemblymen Official Car : Do Not Want To Return The Car & Will Be Charge Under Section 403 – Prison Sentence Of Between 6 Months To 5 Years , Whipping & A Fine Upon Conviction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police have seized the official car of Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee at a condominium in Melaka.

Melaka police chief Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said yesterday’s seizure came following a police report lodged by the Melaka state secretary’s office on Monday “regarding a black Toyota Camry with the registration number MAL 3”, which was not returned by Norhizam, who is a former state executive councillor.

Former DAP man Norhizam was one of the four Melaka assemblymen who retracted their backing for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali on Oct 4, leaving Sulaiman’s government without majority support.

The state assembly was then dissolved, paving the way for an election.

Majid said initial investigations showed that the Melaka senior assistant state secretary had on Oct 5 issued an order to Norhizam’s special officer for the car to be returned.

“The commercial crime investigation department at the Melaka police headquarters has opened an investigation under Section 403 of the Penal Code for dishonest misappropriation of property,” he said in a statement.

“Police have also seized a car key, a fuel card, and a Touch ‘N Go card from a man who is Norhizam’s official driver.”

Section 403 carries a prison sentence of between six months and five years, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Majid said an investigation will also be held to determine why the car was parked at the condominium, and the link between the car and the owner of the lot where it was parked.

Source : FMT