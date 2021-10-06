News

Popular Uncle Soon Fried Rice In SS15 Is Relocating To A New Shop – It Will Be An Air-Conditioned Shop!

Posted on

The famous Uncle Soon Fried Rice stall at Restoran Foh Foh in SS15, Subang Jaya will be relocating soon

In a Facebook post today, 6 October, the stall announced that it will be closed on Friday, 8 October, due to the move.

But don’t worry, the new location won’t be too far from the original stall.

You’ll be able to visit them at their new shop at Subang Square, SS15 (opposite Hong Leong Bank corridor).

And the good news is that it won’t just be a stall anymore but their own air-conditioned shop.

Customers are welcomed to dine in once they’ve completed their move.

The beloved hawker stall has several outlets all over Klang Valley

You can find them at the following locations:
– 128 Sunway (Petaling Jaya)
– DK Senza (Subang Jaya)
– Restoran Lucky Star (Setapak)
– Alison Kopitiam (Sri Petaling)
– Chen Jia Koptiiam (Shah Alam)
– Yuan Feng Kopitiam (Kota Damansara)

Address (Subang Square):
Jalan SS 15/3b, SS 15,
47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

43.3K
8,123
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
16.2K
5,995
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
4.1K
2,940
News

Malaysia Is Now In A State Of Desperation : Must Avoid Becoming The Only Country In The Entire World That Become A Lockdown Loser
3.2K
1,279
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
2.4K
1,412
News

What Is The Real Agenda Of Enforcing The 51% Bumiputera Equity In Fowarding & Logistics Companies ?
2.3K
1,219
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
1.9K
1,603
News

Here The List of 12 UMNO MPs That Signed Statutory Declaration To Withdraw Their Support For Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional
1.9K
592
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
1.5K
1,242
News

Breaking News : 41 New COVID-19 Cases Linked To KTV Cluster – Whoever Booked This Girl Please Go For Check Up
1.5K
1,257
News

Breaking News : Agong’s Last Warning – Either Muhyiddin Resigns, Tests His Legitimacy Next Week Or The King Fires Him & Appoints A New PM
To Top