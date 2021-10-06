Popular Uncle Soon Fried Rice In SS15 Is Relocating To A New Shop – It Will Be An Air-Conditioned Shop!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The famous Uncle Soon Fried Rice stall at Restoran Foh Foh in SS15, Subang Jaya will be relocating soon

In a Facebook post today, 6 October, the stall announced that it will be closed on Friday, 8 October, due to the move.

But don’t worry, the new location won’t be too far from the original stall.

You’ll be able to visit them at their new shop at Subang Square, SS15 (opposite Hong Leong Bank corridor).

And the good news is that it won’t just be a stall anymore but their own air-conditioned shop.

Customers are welcomed to dine in once they’ve completed their move.

The beloved hawker stall has several outlets all over Klang Valley

You can find them at the following locations:

– 128 Sunway (Petaling Jaya)

– DK Senza (Subang Jaya)

– Restoran Lucky Star (Setapak)

– Alison Kopitiam (Sri Petaling)

– Chen Jia Koptiiam (Shah Alam)

– Yuan Feng Kopitiam (Kota Damansara)

Address (Subang Square):

Jalan SS 15/3b, SS 15,

47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor