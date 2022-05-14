News

PPBM Dato Hamzah : Party-Hopping Is For The Benefit Of The People – Defended Party-Hopping As An Acceptable Action

Posted on

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin today defended party-hopping as an acceptable action and that it was made in the interest of the people.

According to a report in Sinar Harian, Hamzah said party-hopping occurs at both the grassroots and leadership levels of parties.

“Even former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad did it. It is for the public’s benefit, not the individual,” he said, adding that party-hopping was a norm and had been happening for years.

Bersatu has not made clear what is the party’s official stance on the anti-party hopping issue but many of its MPs had been reluctant to support the anti-party hopping bill which was deferred on April 11.

Saying “let bygones be bygones”, Hamzah said it was unnecessary to bring up the events of the last three years, a reference to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

It collapsed because almost all Bersatu MPs and some PKR MPs left to form the Perikatan Nasional coalition with PAS and Umno.

“What is important is that the current government is stable and the people have a strong leader to guide them,” he said.

On Sunday, former minister Mohamaddin Ketapi, who hopped from Warisan to Bersatu, said every individual in a developed country had the right to make their own choice.

Previously, Umno Supreme Council member Alwi Che Ahmad had said Umno should not be upset with those who had left the party and that it should “be open and forgive the mistakes of the individual”.

Source : FMT

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

52.8K
19,942
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
47.5K
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
41.5K
14
News

Supposed To Use RON97 : Why Do Singaporean Pump RON95 Which Malaysian Government Subsidize Meant For Malaysians – Stealing Our Nation Money !
36.9K
2
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
31.5K
14,906
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
27.6K
6
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
25.3K
9,884
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
24.1K
22
News

Rafizi Ramli Warns Anwar Of Losing Everything Due To Opportunists
22.3K
13
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
20.0K
1
News

Apex Court Sets 10 Days In August For Najib’s Final Bid To Escape Jail – 12 Year Jail Sentence & RM210 Million Fine If Najib Loses In His Final Appeal
To Top