PPBM Dato Hamzah : Party-Hopping Is For The Benefit Of The People – Defended Party-Hopping As An Acceptable Action

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin today defended party-hopping as an acceptable action and that it was made in the interest of the people.

According to a report in Sinar Harian, Hamzah said party-hopping occurs at both the grassroots and leadership levels of parties.

“Even former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad did it. It is for the public’s benefit, not the individual,” he said, adding that party-hopping was a norm and had been happening for years.

Bersatu has not made clear what is the party’s official stance on the anti-party hopping issue but many of its MPs had been reluctant to support the anti-party hopping bill which was deferred on April 11.

Saying “let bygones be bygones”, Hamzah said it was unnecessary to bring up the events of the last three years, a reference to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

It collapsed because almost all Bersatu MPs and some PKR MPs left to form the Perikatan Nasional coalition with PAS and Umno.

“What is important is that the current government is stable and the people have a strong leader to guide them,” he said.

On Sunday, former minister Mohamaddin Ketapi, who hopped from Warisan to Bersatu, said every individual in a developed country had the right to make their own choice.

Previously, Umno Supreme Council member Alwi Che Ahmad had said Umno should not be upset with those who had left the party and that it should “be open and forgive the mistakes of the individual”.

Source : FMT