News

PPBM Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah Will Be Replaced By A New UMNO And More Competent Leader In The Foreign Ministry

Posted on

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin says foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah must take responsibility for the debacle over Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

In a Facebook post, Khaled criticised Wisma Putra for failing to ensure that Ismail was given an honourable welcome, adding that the failure to make proper arrangements for the prime minister’s visit was “very embarrassing”.

“Blaming everything on our diplomats is very unprofessional. The foreign minister must take responsibility for everything that has happened. (Saifuddin) forgets that he is the one leading Wisma Putra.

“Malaysia clearly needs a new and more competent leader in the foreign ministry. The performance of our current foreign minister does not suit Malaysia’s experience, position and global interests,” he said.

The former Johor menteri besar said Malaysia seemed to have shrunk in stature at the international level since 2018, when Saifuddin first took over as foreign minister in the Pakatan Harapan government.

Saifuddin later became communications and multimedia minister in Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet while Hishammuddin Hussein took over in Wisma Putra. When Ismail became prime minister, Saifuddin returned to the foreign ministry.

Wisma Putra confirmed yesterday that two Malaysian diplomats were recalled for failing to make proper arrangements for Ismail’s visit, with the prime minister made to undergo a long wait for passport and immigration clearance at the airport.

The ministry said the prime minister was also not provided with security coverage or a motorcade as was usual following standard procedures.

However, it maintained that the two officials’ recall was “nothing out of the ordinary” and that it was made following discussions with other relevant parties, including the public service department.

Source : FMT

Related Items:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. CBD

    April 13, 2022 at 10:40 pm

    keep going, "PPBM Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah Will Be Replaced By A New UMNO And More Competent Leader In The Foreign Ministry" very interesting topic !

    Reply

  2. CBD

    April 13, 2022 at 11:13 pm

    Hello! And keep going, "PPBM Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah Will Be Replaced By A New UMNO And More Competent Leader In The Foreign Ministry" very interesting topic !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

51.8K
19,767
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
41.8K
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
39.9K
1
News

Supposed To Use RON97 : Why Do Singaporean Pump RON95 Which Malaysian Government Subsidize Meant For Malaysians – Stealing Our Nation Money !
36.1K
2
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
28.5K
9,940
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
23.9K
4
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
23.6K
9,502
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
22.5K
10,546
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
22.0K
10,057
Lifestyle

Harvard University : Study Suggests Men Should Ejaculate At Least 21 Times A Month
20.1K
8,948
News

MPs Want PAC Probe Into Muhyiddin RM38.5mil Seri Perdana Repairs – Why Wiring & Floor And Ceilings Damages Cost RM 38.5 Million To Repair?
To Top