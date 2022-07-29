PPBM Hamzah : Ismail Sabri Cannot Brush Off Deal With PN – Wants Appointment Of DPM , Ministers , GLC & Government Allocations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ismail Sabri cannot brush off deal with Perikatan Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob cannot just push aside the understanding he has with Perikatan Nasional (PN) after the coalition put its weight to support him to become prime minister, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

“When we discuss that, we feel that on the first day when we gave our support to the prime minister, there was an understanding between us. And I think he cannot just brush off the understanding between us.

“So we feel a little bit of dissatisfaction. There is nothing wrong with someone feeling dissatisfied on certain issues, and I feel that it is only fair for us to call for an appointment to meet up with the prime minister,” he said in a press conference in Parliament here.

The Larut MP was responding to a question from the press on the root of the dissatisfaction PN has against the prime minister from Umno, to the point that the coalition released a statement asking to meet with him.

However, he avoided answering the question.

Earlier today, the PN coalition leadership released a statement citing disappointment over what it claimed to be a lack of determination and commitment on the part of the prime minister to fulfil what had been agreed.

Hamzah said that it will send a delegation to meet the prime minister to discuss the implementation of the terms of an agreement signed between the two.

Muhyiddin had resigned as prime minister on Aug 16, 2021.

Hamzah said the meeting also discussed the Perikatan convention which will be held on Aug 27 in conjunction with its second anniversary as well as the launch of Terengganu Perikatan on Saturday.

“The meeting also made several important decisions to enhance our preparedness for GE15,” he said.